Despite increased killings, Tinubu says Nigeria winning war against insecurity

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 1, declared that Nigeria’s armed forces are winning the battle against terrorism, banditry and separatist violence, even as figures show a surge in killings across the country.

In his Independence Day broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 65th anniversary, Tinubu praised the military, saying they are ‘winning the war against terrorism.’

He also noted that they have stamped out Boko Haram terror in the North-east and banditry in the North-west.

He also stressed that ‘Peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities in North-West and North-East, and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes.’

“We are working diligently to enhance national security, ensuring our economy experiences improved growth and performance. The officers and men of our armed forces and other security agencies are working tirelessly and making significant sacrifices to keep us safe.

“They are winning the war against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes. We see their victories in their blood and sweat to stamp out Boko Haram Terror in North-East, IPOB/ESN terror in South East and banditry and kidnapping. We must continue to celebrate their gallantry and salute their courage on behalf of a grateful nation. Peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities in North-West and North-East, and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes,” he said.

But data reported by Reuters in July shows that at least 2,266 people were killed by insurgents and bandits in the first half of 2025, surpassing the 2,194 recorded in the whole of last year.

The report, which quoted figures from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), also documented 857 abductions and deadly assaults on security forces, including the killing of more than 17 soldiers in Kaduna and Niger States and over 40 members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Zamfara.

The situation worsened in June, when 606 people were reported killed nationwide, including nearly 200 in coordinated attacks on Yelewata and Dauda communities in Benue State.

Recall that The ICIR reported how the recent wave of violence swept through Logo and Ukum LGAs in April and May was only the latest in a long series of attacks that have devastated communities across Benue State.

In Logo, Ukum, Gwer West, Guma, and other conflict-prone areas, residents said they have lost count of the number of attacks over the years. Some entire villages have been razed, and those who once thrived on subsistence farming now depend on aid or live in IDP camps with no clear path to reintegration with their homes.

This was the same situation in Plateau state, earlier this year, where dozens of people were killed in Plateau communities.

On September 30, residents of Oke-Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State fled their homes following a deadly attack that claimed at least 12 lives, including the Baale of Ogbayo.

The ICIR also reported that the Oke-Ode attack was the latest in a series of violent raids across Kwara in recent weeks.

On September 26, security operatives arrested five suspected kidnappers, including a notorious abductor, and seized 127 bags of cannabis hidden in a lorry loaded with yams along the Babanla–Oreke–Oke-Ode axis. Among the suspects was Tukur Ibrahim, identified as the mastermind of an August 8 abduction in Babanla.

The rising insecurity has triggered growing fear and protests in communities. Earlier in September, residents of the Isin Local Government Area barricaded the Ilorin–Omu-Aran–Kabba highway to demand stronger government intervention.