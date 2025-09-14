back to top

Kwara communities block highway as banditry worsens, decry ransom payments

Reading time: 2 mins
News
Some victims of insecurity in Kwara South.
Some victims of insecurity in Kwara South.
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

RESIDENTS of Isin Local Government Area in Kwara State on Saturday, September 13, staged a mass protest against rising insecurity in the area.

Bankole Abe
Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement