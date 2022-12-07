Despite obstacles, IT companies in Nigeria intend to expand locally

DESPITE economic uncertainties, about 72 per cent of global businesses plan expansion into new markets through digital technologies, a survey by Equinix has revealed.

Insights from Equinix 2022 Global Tech Trends Survey were gotten from 2,900 global IT tech leaders across America, Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions – Nigeria, inclusive.

One hundred tech leaders in Nigeria were questioned about the opportunities and difficulties their organizations currently face, as well as about their future goals.

The Equinix survey results showed that there are numerous chances for Nigerian companies to successfully enter new markets and attract new clients.

Accordingly, the Guardian reports that 54 per cent of respondents intended to expand in an existing country in the next 12 months, 34 per cent into a new region, and 33 per cent into a new country.

Ninety-three per cent of Nigerian IT leaders indicated that they prioritized improved client experience.