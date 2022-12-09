Despite tech layoffs, Nigerian start-ups seek employees

In the midst of mass layoffs in tech companies globally, some Nigerian companies are looking for employees.

According to Nairametrics, there is massive recruitment by IT firms in Nigeria seeking skilled employees.

Recruitments are ongoing in fintechs such as TeamApt, which runs Moniepoint and Monnify; and Flutterwave, Renmoney, and Carbon.

The Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw Systems, Jide Awe, said job opportunities would always be available in the Nigerian tech sector because there is currently a shortage of tech experts.

“Before the layoffs become a trend, many Nigerian companies have been losing their tech staff to the ‘japa’ trend, so they are really in need of tech hands.

“And aside from those going abroad, we now have many Nigerian tech bros resigning from the companies they work for to start remote work where they are working for more than one company and are earning far more than what a company can pay them,” he said.

Awe added that despite the layoff trends, vacancies abound in many companies that Nigerian tech experts can employ.

- Advertisement -

One of Tech4Dev’s co-founders, Oladiwura Oladepo, affirmed that amid job cuts, abundant opportunities await techies within and outside Nigeria.

“The tech layoffs won’t be the end for the tech industry. There are still abundant opportunities for people to be able to get tech jobs whether here in Nigeria or abroad.

“The fact is that as some organisations are laying off, some are recruiting. Technology has changed from being a support function for many organisations to being the enabler, so there will always be a need for tech experts. There will always be jobs for tech people,” Oladepo said.

He added that amid the economic crisis, more tech startups are springing up, while software creation and data analysis must continue as people need them, and technology is required.