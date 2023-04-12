36.1 C
Abuja

Diasporan doctors warn against anti-migration bill

Health
Marcus Fatunmole
Marcus Fatunmole
File picture of medical doctors

DOCTORS in the Diaspora have warned the Nigerian government against its bill to stop doctors and dentists’ migration from the country for greener pastures.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, by groups of Nigerian doctors working in different countries, a copy of which they made available to The ICIR on Wednesday, April 12, the medical practitioners said the bill could worsen the nation’s health crisis.

The letter was titled, ‘Re: A Position Statement from Diaspora Medical Associations – Bill Seeking to Restrict Newly Qualified Medical Doctors and Dentists from Leaving Nigeria’.

The letter was jointly signed by Emeka Ugwu, President, Nigerian Doctors’ Forum, South Africa (NDF-SA); Chinyere Anyaogu, President, Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA); Chris Agbo, President, Medical Association of Nigerians Across Great Britain (MANSAG); Nnamdi Ndubuka, President, Canadian Association of Nigerian Physicians and Dentists (CANPAD); Al Amin Dahiru, President, Nigerian Medical Association-Germany (NMA-Germany).

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Chairman House Committee on Health, Tanko Sununu, a doctor, were copied with the letter.

The proposed bill seeks to amend the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act to prevent Nigeria-trained medical or dental practitioners from being granted full licences until they have worked for a minimum of five years in the country, as part of measures to address brain drain in the sector.

The ICIR reported how the Nigerian Medical Association kicked against the bill sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency (Lagos State), which has passed through second reading.

Similar reports published on the issue by The ICIR include the reaction of resident doctors, who kicked against the move, and the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), which described the amendment as ‘misdirected’ and ‘ill-informed.’

Amid the rage greeting the bill, The ICIR reported how the United Kingdom placed Nigeria and 53 other countries on the red list of nations from which it will not recruit health workers without the permission of their countries.

In its letter, the Nigerian doctors in the Diaspora said the bill might not be the most effective intervention to resolve brain drain. “It will be counterproductive and will not achieve its intended goal,” said the groups.

While acknowledging the problems posed by the exodus of doctors, the practitioners listed challenges pushing doctors out of Nigeria, including failure to invest in healthcare to foster a conducive environment, failure to promote professionalism, growth, work satisfaction, poor welfare packages, high levels of insecurity, limited opportunities for employment, sub-speciality training, sociopolitical and economic instability.

They argued that medical and dental professionals bear the burden of systemic failures, “resulting in the maladaptive structure fostering stress, undue burden, physical and mental anguish, lack of job satisfaction, poor working conditions and much more.” 

Besides, the doctors noted that most of the issues stemmed from outside the healthcare system and were outside of an individual’s control. 

“Indeed, good governance and commitment to future investment in healthcare would improve conditions in the country that will allow security, good education for children, and improved compensation, as described in the Abuja Declaration. 

“The migration of professionals is not limited to the medical and dental practitioners alone. So, the question is, why is the medical and dental profession being targeted? Focusing on one aspect of a problem without taking a holistic approach to a sustainable solution will be ineffective.”  

The groups urged the Speaker to ensure the nation’s health sector challenges do not worsen with the planned amendment.

Marcus Fatunmole

Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org.

