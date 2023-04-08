Bill to stop doctors’ migration misdirected, ill-informed — MDCAN

THE Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has condemned a bill which seeks to mandate graduates in medical and dental fields to work in Nigeria for five years before being granted a full license.

MDCAN opposed the bill in a press statement signed by its President, Dr Victor Makanjuola, and Secretary-General, Dr Yemi Raji.

The association described the bill as discriminatory, harsh and not in the people’s interest.

On Thursday, April 6, the House of reps announced that the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022, sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency in Lagos State, has passed through second reading.

The bill, according to Johnson, would check the mass exodus of medical professionals from the country.

“The bill is titled ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap. M379, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004’ is to mandate any Nigeria-trained medical or dental practitioner to practice in Nigeria for a minimum of five years before being granted a full licence by the Council to make quality health services available to Nigeria; and for related matters (H B.2130),” the lawmaker stated.

Reacting to the development, MDCAN described the bill as misdirected and ill-informed, adding that it was poorly thought through and an excellent example of modern-day slavery.

“In fact, this bill can do the exact opposite: aggravating the exodus which we have been working with the executive arm of government to mitigate. It is pertinent to state that none of the suggestions of the inter-ministerial committee on brain drain and bonding of health workers has been implemented to date.

“Perhaps, a simple consultation with the primary constituency affected by the bill would have afforded the honourable member a clearer understanding of the hydra-headed nature of the problem he is trying to solve.

“This bill, without making any assumptions about the ill intent of the proposer, simply lacks the basic ingredients of good faith in the sense that it is both discriminatory and harsh, to say the least, and not in the interest of the people,” MDCAN said in the statement.