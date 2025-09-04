Did the Senate pass a 2025 Cybercrime Act?

A claim that a 2025 Cybercrime Act has been passed into law has surfaced on the internet. The claim has been circulating on Facebook and also on WhatsApp status, as retrieved by our fact-checker.

The claim noted that the act was signed into law by the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, and warned that citizens should abide.

The post read:

The FactChekHub gathered that the Nigerian Senate has been on its annual recess since late July 2025 and is not expected to resume until September 23, 2025.

This means no new Cybercrimes Act 2025 could have been passed during that time.

In addition, the passage of a bill by the National Assembly alone does not make it law in Nigeria; the President must also sign it before it takes effect.

In one of our fact-checks, we explained that for a bill to be passed into an act, it has to pass through several stages.

The most recent amendment to the law was the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024, which President Bola Tinubu signed on February 28, 2024. Although talks about a potential review started in May 2025, no new Act has been passed since then.

Lastly, no local media outlets reported the news as such would be reported by credible media outlets across the country.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the 2025 Cybercrimes Act has been passed into Law is false; the Senate, concerned with making such laws, is currently on recess and will resume in September.

This report is republished from the FactCheckHub.