DIG Abiodun Alabi, two other top officers bow out of Police Force

THE deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Abiodun Sylvester Alabi, and two other top officers have bowed out of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The two other officers, with the rank of assistant inspector general (AIG) of police, are Joshua Ayodeji Ogundele and Olanrewaju Stephen Olaosebikan.

The pulling-out parade in honour of the former officers was conducted at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State on Tuesday, December 31.

“I always believe that in my life, I need to serve humanity. In the course of my career trajectory, I have had the opportunity of meeting people daily.

“Beyond that, I love this uniform, apart from the fact that it is a symbol of authority, I love it,” Alabi said.

According to him, an officer’s success hinges on exemplary leadership that subordinates will covet.

“I think I was able to achieve (all I did) with the support of all my men who worked with me and by showing an example as a leader, and by giving them a proper directive,” Alabi said.

He noted that he was eager to go into the next phase of his life, still very gallant and vibrant, to serve his community where he came from.

Alabi advised officers of the Force to be committed to their duties while striving to work within the ambit of the law.

“They need to be ethical always in whatever they are doing or anywhere they find themselves. They must always conform with the ethical standards of the Nigeria Police Force and must observe the rule of law,” Alabi added.

The inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, who graced the occasion bid his colleagues farewell.

He said it was a huge accomplishment to rise to the prestigious ranks of AIG and DIG of police.

“It is a testament to hard work, dedication, and resilience.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to these my esteemed friends and colleagues, course mates, DIG Abiodun Alabi, AIG Ogundele Ayodeji Joshua, and AIG Olanrewaju Stephen on their outstanding careers,” Egbetokun remarked.

He noted that Alabi, in his final role, was the DIG, Force CID, and as a member of the Force management team, demonstrated extraordinary vision and provided insights that the Force would miss.

“Ogundele last led an enduring legacy at the Force CID Alagon, while Olaosebikan worked closely with him as AIG at the Force Secretariat.”

The IGP noted that officers who served honourably, with integrity and commitment, would retire with a sense of pride and fulfilment.

“They will be remembered in the prayers of the people they served so well and will retire with the peace of knowing that they discharge their duties with distinction.

“They may not retire as billionaires, but they carry with them the greatest wealth of all, the satisfaction of a job well done, and the comforting assurance that, even if forgotten by men, they will forever be remembered by God,” the IGP added.