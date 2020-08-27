Dikio now interim administrator of Amnesty Programme, as Buhari fires Dokubo

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the removal of Professor Charles Quarker Dokubo as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the Niger Delta.

Garba Shehu, the Presidential Spokesperson made this known in a statement on Thursday.

In his place, Shehu said the president has appointed Milland Dixion Dikio, a retired Colonel to serve as an Interim Administrator of the programme.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from August 21, 2020,” Shehu wrote on his Twitter handle.

While commending Dokubo for his service to the nation, President Buhari directed him to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

“Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme,” Shehu further stated.

Buhari suspended Dokubo earlier in February following the recommendation of a Caretaker Committee set up by the National Security Adviser (NSA) in response to ‘numerous allegations and petitions against the programme.

“Consequently, the NSA recommend to Mr President that the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo be suspended, a recommendation that has been approved and which takes immediate effect,” a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity read.