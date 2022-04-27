- Advertisement -
27.3 C
Abuja

Disregard petition against my second term bid, Abiodun tells APC chairman

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Dapo Abiodun
Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun state. Credit: File Photo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

OGUN State governor Dapo Abiodun has asked the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu to disregard a petition filed against his bid for a second term in office.

Abiodun was accused of concealing criminal offenses he allegedly committed in the United States in a petition filed by a member of the APC, Ayodele Oludiran.

The petition, which was addressed to the APC national chairman, was dated April 12.

Reacting in a counter petition filed by his lawyers, Afe Babalola & Co, on Wednesday, the governor described the allegations as spurious and unfounded.

He noted that the petition was intended to mislead the party into disqualifying him from participating in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Abiodun noted that Oludiran’s failure to serve the petition on him “was a deliberate move to deprive him (Abiodun) of the opportunity to set the records straight and knowing full well that the petition was characterized by falsehood and malice”.

He added that the allegation of discrepancies in his INEC Form CF001 for 2015 and 2019 was statute-barred.

- Advertisement -

Abiodun, in the counter petition filed by his lawyers, argued that the allegation could only form the basis of a cause of action in court 14 days from the day he filed and deposed to the forms.

The governor further stated that the alleged contradiction in the two INEC forms cannot longer be a ground to disqualify him in the upcoming 2023 gubernatorial election as Forms CF001 for 2015 and 2019 are spent and cannot be used to determine his eligibility to contest in the next governorship election.

Recalling that court cases were filed in court and petitions filed at the Governorship Election Tribunal seeking to disqualify him based on allegations of falsehood and inconsistency in the two INEC forms, Abiodun noted that both the tribunal and the court were unanimous in their decisions not only that the allegations were status-barred, but held that the said Forms CF001 of 2015 and 2019 did not contain any false statement.

He further noted that the Supreme Court had also affirmed the decisions of the tribunal and the Appeal Court by dismissing the petition of false statement filed against him.

Speaking on the governor’s alleged conviction, Afe Babalola & Co said the petitioner failed to attach any court judgment to his petition.

The law firm asked the APC leadership of to disregard the petition because it was baseless.

The firm also denied the allegation in the petition that the governor has a former name.

- Advertisement -

It declared that the governor has always been known as Prince Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun, adding that “he never bore the name ‘Shawn Michael Davis’ or any other name however described.

“His name is reflected in all his certificates and other former documents. We urge Your Excellency to disregard the petitioner’s unfounded allegation”, Afe Babalola & Co said.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

FAAC shares N725. 571bn March 2022 revenue to FG, States, LGs

THE Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total sum of N725.571 billion...
News

Senate passes bill banning ransom payments to kidnappers

THE Nigerian Senate has passed a bill that bans ransom payments to kidnappers in...
News

2023: Sokoto govt confirms resignation of 13 cabinet members

THE Sokoto State government has confirmed the resignation of 13 cabinet members who intend...
National News

Hajj 2022 : NAHCON allocates 1,403 seats to Kwara

By Dare Akogun ABOUT 1,403 intending pilgrims from Kwara State are expected to perform the...
News

NIN/SIM: ALTON engages with FG over blocked sims

THE Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has continued to engage the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return...

Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFAAC shares N725. 571bn March 2022 revenue to FG, States, LGs

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.