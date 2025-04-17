Does swallowing semen offer health benefits to women?

A claim suggesting that semen offers various health benefits has been making the rounds on TikTok.

In a video shared by the user @comicfreak, he referenced and reacted to another user’s video that promoted this claim.

In his video, @comicfreak argued that the woman’s claims were false and misleading, labelling them as misinformation. However, he did not provide any scientific evidence or health-based facts to debunk her assertions.

The FactCheckHub traced the original video, where the woman claimed that semen has multiple health benefits. The video was posted by another user on the app by @abidemitemi1

In the 51-second clip, a woman dressed in medical scrubs is seen posing while various keywords and text flashes intermittently across the screen.

The texts on the screen read:

Surprising benefits of swallowing sperm in females… Semen helps you get better sleep… Semen is a natural anti-depressant drug… improve memories and gives you energy… packed of multivitamin that give you best appetites… a natural pain reliever… prevents morning sickness and helps you glow… it helps post menopause health bone.

Since the inception of the the video on March 13, 2025 it has garnered an impression of over 60,000 likes, 83,300 reposts and 2,151 comments.

Given the sensitive nature of the claim, The FactCheckHub decided to verify the accuracy of the claim.

CLAIM

Swallowing semen offers several health benefits to women.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub shows that the claim is MISLEADING!

According to Healthline, a health and wellness information website notes that generally, the components found in semen are considered safe to ingest. However, in rare cases, some individuals may experience an allergic reaction to semen, a condition known as human seminal plasma hypersensitivity (HSP). While semen is often thought to be high in protein, the amount is so minimal that one would need to consume large quantities—several gallons—to gain any meaningful nutritional benefit. A report by Medical News notes that many of the nutritional claims surrounding semen are misleading. Given the small volume typically produced, it is highly unlikely that anyone would consume enough for it to offer any significant health benefits. Medical News also notes that there has been little research into the health benefits of swallowing semen. Speaking with The FactCheckHub, Zuliah Abdulazeez, a medical officer that specialises in family and reproductive health at the University of Ilorin College of health sciences, highlights that there are no nutritional benefits for women as the body digests food ingested. “No nutritional benefits as the body naturally digests its foods. There’s no harm if the partner is healthy and free from infections and infectious diseases,” Abdulazeez offered. In addition to sperm, protein, and water, semen contains a range of other components, such as sugars (fructose and glucose), sodium citrate, zinc, chloride, calcium, lactic acid, magnesium, potassium, and urea. Read Also: Similarly to studies suggesting that semen may have natural antidepressant effects, some people believe it could also help relieve stress. This belief is linked to the presence of mood-enhancing hormones like oxytocin and progesterone, both of which are found in semen. A notable 2002 study did suggest a potential link between semen exposure and improved mood, finding that women who had direct contact with semen reported fewer symptoms of depression. However, the study did not account for other possible factors influencing mood, such as the psychological effects of sexual activity itself. Engaging in oral sex without using a barrier method of birth control can expose individuals to bacterial infections like gonorrhoea and chlamydia, which can affect the throat. Additionally, skin-to-skin contact during such activity can lead to the transmission of viral infections like herpes. Since semen is a bodily fluid, it can also carry sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV.

THE VERDICT The claim that swallowing semen offers several health benefits to women is MISLEADING; while semen contains trace nutrients and hormones, health experts and medical sources agree there is no significant nutritional benefit to swallowing it, and doing so may carry risks of allergic reactions or sexually transmitted infections. This report is republished from the FactCheckhub.