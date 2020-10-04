Donald Trump not your business, SARS still killing Nigerians, Wizkid berates Buhari

NOTABLE Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as @Wizkid on Sunday told President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the calls of Nigerian youths by addressing the brutal killings and forms of injustices allegedly perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police.

He decried daily killings of the masses by the SARS Unit and the government’s perceived inaction to check the trend.

“Donald Trump is not your business! Old man,” Balogun asserted. “Police, SARS still killing Nigerian youth on a daily basis. Do something.”

“Nothing concerns you about America, face your country,” the musician with his over 7.2 million followers tweeted in response to Buhari’s earlier tweet on Saturday to sympathise with the United States president and his wife for contracting the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

He threw his weight behind the popular call to scrap the dreaded SARS group.

Beyond the President, the musician also tasked Babajide Sanwoolu, the Lagos State Governor through his verified social media handle to support the popular course against the police unit.

“…please do something, let’s be proud of you too…EndSars!!” he tweeted in response to Sanwoolu’s earlier assurance to take swift action on the matter.

The #EndSARS campaign has become an issue of national interest since the police unit allegedly arrested and shot some individuals over the weekend.

Nigerians have reacted differently to the development with prominent personalities calling for a scrap of the police team.

However, the presidency has remained silent despite the popular agitations.

The ICIR earlier contacted Garba Shehu, an official spokesperson to the President to seek his comment on the incident but he did not respond to a text message sent to his line.

“SARS arrested my brother sometimes ago, drove his car to a welder and scrapped off every identifiable chassis number on the vehicle and tagged it ‘stolen’, Chidinma @The_chidinma tweeted while sharing her experience.

“If you think those people are not despicable, you might just be the despicable one.”

Meanwhile, David Adeleke, another famous musician sought public supports against the reported abuses.

“If we all come together as brothers and sisters and also as citizens of this country, we can end this nonsense,” he tweeted via his @Davido social media account.

#endsarsnow !!!! If we all come together as brothers and sisters and also as citizens of this country we can end this Nonsense!! pic.twitter.com/TP2JazmETg — Davido (@davido) October 4, 2020

This is coming after Segun Awosanya mostly called @segalink called for the resignation of Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police over reported attacks by the SARS unit.

He threatened a massive protest if the authorities fail to take drastic action in a week.

“The entire country will shut down soon in a week if no action is taken by the President on the nationally organised crime syndicate the Police have become. We need the resignation of the IGP effective immediately and the full implementation of the new Police Act 2020,” Awosanya tweeted.