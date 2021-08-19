Drivers, artisans wait endlessly for N30,000 Covid-19 relief

BEFORE the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the needs of his family.

Apart from his wife and four children, Okoroigwe, 53, had the responsibility of taking care of his parents, who were living with him. His father was sick as age was beginning to weigh in on him.

At the end of each day, Okoroigwe- a driver who plies the Nnewi to Ihiala route – typically earns 7,000. After making necessary expenses, including purchase of fuel, he returns home with 5,000, out of which he buys food and settles other needs.

“I could barely save up N2,000 daily. But we were managing whatever we had. At some point, I had to juggle my transport business with teaching in a private school,” he explained.

However, the story for Okoroigwe changed when the federal government ordered a lockdown to avoid the spread of the Corona Virus in March 2020. It became even harder to feed himself and his family. He always had to borrow from friends and, sometimes, depended on contributions from members of his community.

It also became difficult to take care of his aged father’s health needs.

Formally, he could carry seven passengers to their destinations. But the government reduced the number to four to maintain social distancing. Like other drivers, he could not increase the fare because passengers would not pay.

“Many of my colleagues had to stop working because the money they made daily was too small. But I had no other option than to continue and hope for better days. I was still paying the government’s taxes from the meagre amount I was making every day,” a furious Okoroigwe said.

A glimmer of hope

In December 2020, the federal government launched the Transport Track of the Transport and Artisans scheme under its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to cushion the effect the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The scheme, which was targeted at 4,505 beneficiaries in each state across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was expected to provide a one-off grant of N30,000 each to qualified individuals operating in the transport sector.

These include commercial bus drivers like Okoroigwe, who were hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, rideshare drivers (Uber, Bolt, etc.), taxi drivers, Keke Napep riders, Okada riders, and cart pushers, among others. It was estimated that nearly N5 billion would be spent on the scheme.

When he first heard of the grant from his colleagues at work, Okoroigwe questioned the veracity of the information he got, although he needed the money, no matter how little.

“I did not accept the story because this is not the first time the government was making promises they did not fulfil”, he said.

Access to grant not at a cost

At the scheme’s launch, Mariam Katagum, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, said applicants would access the fund at no cost since the initiative was borne out of the Federal Government’s commitment to helping cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

In Anambra, transporters were asked to get a Bank Verification Number, BVN, as the money would be sent directly to their accounts. The Anambra State Small Business Agency (ASBA) had the responsibility of distributing the grants to beneficiaries. In contrast, the state ministry of Transport was responsible for collecting names of transporters from their associations.

Like other transporters, Okoroigwe went to the bank, got his BVN and submitted his name since it was one of the conditions for accessing the grant. He already had an account. He hoped the story would be different this time.

But, to his chagrin, almost seven months after he submitted his name, Okoroigwe is yet to receive an alert.

He is just one among thousands of transporters across the three senatorial districts in Anambra State – including Anambra Central, North and South – who are yet to access the government’s N30,000 survival funds.

They cannot explain whether or not the funds are still with the federal government or if it has been disbursed to the state government. However, several media reports had quoted Katagum as saying that a total of 155,920 beneficiaries in the transport track had so far been approved for payment.

‘The government deceived us’- Transporters

Like Okoroigwe, transporters in Nnewi, including bus drivers, taxi drivers, Keke Napep and Okada riders, had doubts when they first heard of the government’s decision to support them with the survival funds.

But because of how badly the COVID-19 hit them, they had to submit their details and trust the government to fulfil its promise.

When Ike Okezue heard the news on the radio in January 2021 that the federal government had decided to support transporters through the state, he felt they only wanted to make headlines.

“I was asked to submit my name as a member of bus drivers association here in Nnewi, and I did. But since then, I have not heard anything about the money. None of my colleagues has received the money,” an angry Okezue said.

He told Ripples Nigeria that they had attended several meetings. But their leader, who had asked them to submit their names, has not said anything because he has not received any money himself.

Okezue also spoke of how he had to withdraw his children from where they were attending private lessons because he could no longer afford to keep them there in the heat of the COVID-19.

“The priority for me was to feed them. It was difficult too, but I kept struggling. So, I really needed the money. But I am yet to see it, and I don’t think it will ever come again,” he said.

Unlike Okezue, whose association was at least informed about the grant, Orie Uzodinma, chairman of Keke Riders Association in Nnewi North, said he was not aware of any grant from the government.