Drug trafficking: NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, 27 others

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a pregnant woman and 27 other suspects in an operation carried out across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also recovered 9,437.6 kilograms of cannabis and 138,053 tablets of pharmaceutical opioids.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Sunday by NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi.

According to the statement, the operation was carried in Yobe, Ondo, Edo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Kaduna, Kwara, Lagos and the FCT, Abuja.

“In the FCT, operatives on Saturday 15th October stormed a village known as Chukuku, which is about 10 kilometers from Gwagwalada, where they raided a large cannabis warehouse. A total of 510 jumbo bags of the illicit substance weighing 5, 640kgs were recovered from the store and a nursing mother in charge, Sa’adatu Abdullahi, 35, was arrested.”

“The operatives intercepted 48kgs of cannabis in Buni Yadi, they also raided a location in Potiskum where they recovered 56 blocks (31kgs) from two suspects: Mohammed Mamuda and a married pregnant woman, Hauwa Haruna.

“At least, 99 bags of cannabis and three bags of its seeds weighing 1,286kgs were seized on Thursday 13th October when operatives raided a location in Ogbese area of Ondo state, while another raid at Umukpe forest in Uhunmonde council area of Edo State led to the seizure of 410kgs of the same substance in addition to a motorcycle, two dane guns and the arrest of two suspects: Numga Anim, 30, and Friday Ebije, 50,” the statement said.

The operatives also arrested one 30-year-old Lucky Henry at Ekpom village, while 52-year-old Ndidi Esegine was nabbed at Ugbodo forest with 266.8kgs of C/S on Tuesday, 11th October.

Two days later, the NDLEA operatives stormed Uzebba forest in Owan West LGA, Edo State to destroy four cannabis farms where two suspects: Ezekiel Raphael and Gideon Bassey, were arrested with a total of 223.5kgs processed C/S recovered.

The statement added: “A stop and search operation along the East/West road, in Ahoada area of Rivers State has led to the recovery of 251.4kgs of C/S in a gold colour Toyota Sienna bus with Reg No – Abuja YAB 70 BR, and a suspect, Segun Ajayi arrested, while 161.4kgs were equally recovered from an ash colour Toyota Camry saloon car with Reg No- Abuja RBC 590 BQ.

“In Akwa Ibom State, attempt by a trans-border trafficker, Edet Osu James, 44, to export 2.4kgs cocaine concealed in two large tins of powdered milk to Cameroon was foiled by officers of the Marine unit of the Agency on Thursday 13th October during an outward clearance of vessels going to Cameroon from Oron.

“In Imo state, no fewer than 10,690 pills of tramadol were intercepted during stop and search operations along Owerri-Onitsha road with three suspects – Saadu Usman; Godwin Emeka and Emeka Obijihe arrested in follow-up efforts on Thursday 13th October. Interestingly, Emeka Obijihe was already standing trial for a similar offence for which he was arrested on 9th May 2022 and was on court bail when he was arrested again last Thursday for trafficking 6.5kgs of tramadol.”

According to the statement, a 200-level student of Mass Communication at National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Mercy Nyong, 30, was also arrested on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos, for attempting to export 300grams of tramadol 225mg concealed in incense products going to Dubai, UAE.

“In Jigawa State, operatives recovered 67,300 pills of exol-5 and tramadol at Dansure/Roni junction while in Kogi State, a total of 46,100 pills of the same opioids were seized along Okene-Abuja highway both on Thursday 13th October. At least, six suspects were arrested at a notorious drug location in Ngurore town, Adamawa State with a total of 495kgs cannabis seized in addition to different quantities of opioids. Suspects arrested include: Chidi Titus, Vincent Donatus, Badishi Bitrus, Abubakar Inuwa, Abdul A. Abdul and Inuwa Ado Isa.

“At least, 5,480 pills of tramadol were seized from two suspects: Dalhatu Salisu and Hamisu Ishaq, who were arrested on Wednesday 12th October by operatives along Abuja-Kaduna express road, while a total of 3,800 bottles of new psychoactive substance, Akuskura and 7,760 tablets of tramadol were recovered from five suspects along Ilorin-Jebba highway.”

The statement further disclosed that four of the suspects: Idris Nadir, 38; Suleiman Mubammed, 68; Babangida Zaki, 30 and Yahaya Lawal claimed they were coming from Ibadan, Oyo State and taking the Akuskura to Katsina, Kano and Birnin Kebbi.

The fifth suspect, Nafiu Idris, who was arrested with the tramadol pills said he was taking them to Kankara in Katsina State.