Dufil Prima reassures consumers as NAFDAC flags imported Indomie noodles

DUFIL Prima Foods, the manufacturer of Indomie noodles in Nigeria has issued a clarification following a recent public alert by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on the recall of an Indomie noodles product in France.

In a statement on Sunday, December 21, the company said the product referenced in NAFDAC’s warning, “Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour”, was not manufactured, imported, distributed or sold in Nigeria while explaining that the recall cited by the regulatory agency originated in France in August 2025 and was issued as a precautionary measure to protect Nigerian consumers.

“As clearly stated in NAFDAC’s official press release, the affected product recall was from France in August 2025 and the alert was issued purely as a precautionary measure to safeguard the Nigerian public.

“Indomie Nigeria does not produce or market any noodle variant called Vegetable flavour, and no such product exists within Indomie Nigeria’s portfolio. All Indomie noodles produced by Dufil Prima Foods in Nigeria are safe for consumption under strict quality control processes and in full compliance with NAFDAC regulations.” the statement read in part.

The company also distanced itself from images and videos circulating online in relation to the recall, stating that the packaging shown did not align with Indomie Nigeria’s approved branding, labelling or packaging specifications.

On Thursday, December 18, NAFDAC issued a public alert announcing the recall of Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour over “undeclared allergens”.

The NAFDAC said the product contained milk and eggs, substances that could cause serious or life-threatening reactions in individuals with allergies or intolerances.

In a notice titled Public Alert No. 041/2025, the agency explained that the recall followed information received from France’s food safety authority, Rappel Conso, which identified the product for failing to disclose the presence of milk and eggs on its label.

The agency added that the recall applies to all batches of Indomie Noodles, Vegetable Flavour, with a best-before date of February 6, 2026.

“Although the official risk of these products entering Nigeria is low due to the Federal Government’s ban on noodle importation, there remains a need for heightened vigilance to prevent possible illicit entry or circulation of the implicated Indomie brand.

“NAFDAC has commenced vigilance actions to guard against possible entry of the brand into the country, as acquisition of the product through online purchase or international travel cannot be excluded,” the agency stated.

It further urged distributors, retailers and consumers to remain vigilant throughout the supply chain and to refrain from importing, selling or consuming the recalled product