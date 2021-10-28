30.1 C
E-Naira App returns to Google Play store hours after disappearance

Bankole Abe
L-R: VP Yemi Osinbajo, President Muhammadu Buhari, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

HOURS  after disappearance, Nigeria E-Naira App has finally returned to Google’s Play Store.

Confirming the disappearance, the bank explained that the app’s disappearance was accurate but would not last long.

It stated it was due to technical issues that would soon be resolved.

Speaking on behalf of the CBN, Director of Corporate Communications of the bank, Osita Nwanisobi, said the app would soon return shortly.

He promised that the app was safe because it banked on encryption technology with two-factor verification, which could not be bridged.

He said many Nigerians were partially responsible for the temporary disappearance from the play store. as many of them didn’t get the details correctly while using the app

The  ICIR has reported that the app disappeared a few hours after it was launched in an elaborate ceremony on Monday, 25th of October 2021. Reports showed  that over 200,000 Nigerians had downloaded the app before it disappeared.

The E-Naira Speed Wallet app has, however, returned as at the time of this report.

E-Naira App returns to Google Play store hours after disappearance

