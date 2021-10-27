CBN’s e-Naira mobile App disappears from Google Play Store barely 48-hours after launch

— 1 min read

THE android version of the e-Naira Speed wallet has disappeared from Google Play Store barely 48-hours after it was launched by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A check by The ICIR on Tuesday has revealed.

However, the business version of the App which was specifically designed only for merchants use was still available with more than a hundred thousand downloads.

Although there is not yet an official statement to the disappearance of the App, Google could remove an App over privacy violations.

Other reasons could be as a result of violating its policies and if an App gets infected by bugs and malware.

Weak reviews and low ratings by intending users could also force Google to pull down an App from Play Store.

The ICIR had reported how several prospective users lamented their frustrations while trying to use the App on Tuesday.

Some of them complained about the inability of the application to properly link their bank verification numbers (BVNs) and/or synchronise their e-mails as required by the application.

Others like this reporter were told that their names did not match with the ones linked to their BVN.

But the CBN while attending directly to some of the feedback had promised to improve on the App.