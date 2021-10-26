Nigerians struggle to register on CBN’s e-Naira mobile app

— 2 mins read

SEVERAL prospective users have lamented their frustrations at registering on the e-Naira mobile application launched by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday.

A check by The ICIR on Google Play Store revealed that more than 50,000 Nigerians had downloaded the Android version of the app since it was launched more than 24 hours ago..

Several Nigerians are complaining about the inability of the application to properly link their bank verification numbers (BVNs) and/or synchronise their e-mails as required by the application.

Others like this reporter were told that their names did not match with the ones linked to their BVN.

“At the point of enrolling on the BVN platform, I was told email is not mandatory. Now the eNaira app is insisting I must have a valid email on my bvn,” said Barikui Clement, an intending user.

“As a good citizen who love new ideas like the eNaira, i went straight to my bank to update my email on my BVN. After filling the necessary form and waited patiently, I was told email address cannot be update on BVN except phone number. By implication, all Nigerians without email address linked to BVN cannot have eNaira.”

“Am trying to sign up using my bank. but it keeps complaining that my name did not match. Later, it said I had made too many attempts for my BVN,” complained Olaleye Taofiq Abidemi.

Onome Obire wrote,”The App is not good enough. It is over 9 hours since I successfully registered on it after several off-putting attempts. Activation email promised has not been received inbox or in spam. If the CBN really wants adoption, then its partners have to do a better job of simplifying the on-boarding process.”

Ndiana-Abasi Inyang expressed displeasure over the app saying, “while signing up I didn’t see where to add my email, however after I was through with registration which was successful, a pop up message that I will receive a mail appeared.

“I have not gotten any mail ever since. I tried to log in with the email linked to my bank account but I got an error message that my login details are invalid. For this bold step by the central bank, I will give it a 3 star rating till am able to login then I will review it to 5 star.”

Reacting to the complaints, CBN apologised to users for the difficulty being experienced with a promise to improve on the app

“We apologise for the difficulties you experienced while registering with us. We understand this can be frustrating,” it said.

“We would chat with you with regards to your experience with us. We are working hard to improve the app. “We are working towards making this better. We regret the inconvenience you had faced. [email protected]”