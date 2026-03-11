Earth Journalism Network offers 2026 media grants

INTERNEWS’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is offering grants to three or four media organisations in low and middle-income countries to support projects that strengthen media reporting on biodiversity issues.

This opportunity is open to journalist networks, media organisations, civil society organisations or academic institutions.

Although we will consider applications by NGOs or environmental groups looking to build the capacity of journalists to cover conservation issues, preference will be given to applications from or affiliated with professional journalists, media organisations and journalism schools.

Organiser says, “Projects funded by this grant should build public awareness of the threats to biodiversity and highlight conservation solutions by spreading quality news and information, with a focus on audiences in lower and middle-income countries”.

Projects can, but are not required to, build the capacity of journalists and communicators to report on threats to biodiversity and on conservation solutions, by building their skills, knowledge and networks.

For organisations proposing content production only, these activities must result in robust and in-depth outputs (for example, a series of podcasts, or a multi-part investigation). Applications that propose less than 10 stories will not be considered competitive, unless they also propose to include capacity-building activities as part of the project.

The deadline for applications is March 28, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.