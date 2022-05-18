26.2 C
Abuja

East-West Center hosts international media conference

Blessing Otoibhi
THE East-West Center is inviting applications for participation in its International Media Conference themed “Connecting in a Zero-Trust World”.

The programme is slated for June 27, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

The four-day conference will look at how media can rebuild trust, reconnect societies, and lead us back to a more fact-based world.

Journalists and other media professionals can attend an in-person and virtual conference in Honolulu, Hawaii.

It will also feature international speakers discussing how societies can collaborate to better meet global challenges such as climate change, and how diplomacy and international relations are impacted in a zero-trust world.

Virtual registration is US$75. Single-day registration for the in-person conference is US$150. Student in-person registration is US$45.

The organiser says that as social trust in media, government, business, science, and NGOs and even in the concept of society itself has plummeted, societies seem headed toward a zero-trust world.

The growing presence of alternative realities makes verifying the truth and restoring facts to the center of public discourse challenging, if not almost impossible.

Registration is ongoing and interested applicants can apply here.

