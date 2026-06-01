Economic burden of tobacco consumption in Nigeria hits N211.2bn annually

THE ECONOMIC burden of tobacco consumption in Nigeria totals roughly N211.2 billion annually, spanning direct healthcare costs and indirect losses from illness and premature death.

The Communication Officer of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA), r Emmanuel Onwuka, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday, June 1, in Calabar.

NAN reports that World No Tobacco Day is celebrated annually on May 31.

The theme for the 2026 commemoration is: “Unmasking the Appeal: Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction,” which highlights deceptive marketing strategies targeting young people.

Onwuka also said the tobacco industry continued to target young people through sophisticated marketing strategies that exploit their aspirations, emotions, fears, and desire for social acceptance.

He noted that Nigerian youths were increasingly exposed to smoking, shisha, and vaping content through music videos, fashion trends, entertainment platforms, and social media channels.

According to him, “attractive flavours, colourful packaging, and glamorous branding often conceal the devastating realities of addiction, disease, and premature death.

“Recent studies show that nearly one in five Nigerian schoolchildren aged 13 to 15 had experimented with at least one tobacco product, while about one in 10 adolescents within the same age bracket continued to smoke in spite of years of public health campaigns and awareness programmes,” he said.

Onwuka said the figures indicated that the tobacco industry tactics remained effective, while weak enforcement of the National Tobacco Control Act continued to expose adolescents to recruitment.

He noted that tobacco use remained a major driver of non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer.

Onwuka said following the Global Burden of Disease Study, almost 30,000 deaths recorded in Nigeria in 2021 were directly linked to tobacco-related illnesses.

He stated that many households faced financial hardship from treatment costs, while exposure to second-hand smoke continued to threaten children and pregnant women nationwide.

Onwuka called on parents, lawmakers, civil society groups, and young people to unite in protecting future generations from nicotine addiction and commercial exploitation.

“I urge governments to fully implement its commitments under the World Health Organisation (WHO) Convention on Tobacco Control through stronger political commitment and regulatory enforcement.

“We also advocate closing loopholes in the 2015 National Tobacco Control Act and 2019 regulations while banning all tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship across media platforms,” he said.

He added that World No Tobacco Day should serve as a renewed call for urgent action to safeguard public health, strengthen the economy, and secure Nigeria’s future. (NAN)

The ICIR reported public health experts warning that rising nicotine addiction, particularly among young people, could undermine global gains in tobacco control.

The experts raised concerns that the tobacco epidemic was increasingly driven by a surge in newer nicotine products such as e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco devices, which are aggressively marketed to young people.

Their warning comes as the World Health Organisation reports that tobacco kills more than seven million people yearly, including about 1.6 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke.

Michael Olarewaju, a public health expert at Gwarinpa General Hospital in Abuja, said the growing trend posed a major threat to public health and required urgent regulatory action.

Olarewaju also noted the tobacco epidemic was no longer driven only by conventional cigarettes but increasingly by newer nicotine products such as e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products, many of which are being marketed to younger users. (NAN)