ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards 2025 seek entries

IN celebration of 50 years of regional integration and development, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is seeking entries to its Media Excellence Awards 2025.
The awards will celebrate outstanding journalists and media professionals whose work has significantly contributed to informing, educating, and shaping public awareness of ECOWAS’s achievements and impact in the region and globally.
The ECOWAS invites applicants to submit their work portfolio for the ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards 2025.
The award ceremony will recognise impact stories, news publications, video films and photography that highlight the achievements and milestones of the ECOWAS Commission.
Journalists and media professionals from the ECOWAS Member States with original, impactful and professionally produced content in English, French or Portuguese can apply.
The deadline for the application is March 20, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi