back to top

ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards 2025 seek entries

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards 2025 seeks entries
ECOWAS logo
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

IN celebration of 50 years of regional integration and development, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is seeking entries to its Media Excellence Awards 2025. 

The awards will celebrate outstanding journalists and media professionals whose work has significantly contributed to informing, educating, and shaping public awareness of ECOWAS’s achievements and impact in the region and globally.


     

     

    The ECOWAS invites applicants to submit their work portfolio for the ECOWAS Media Excellence Awards 2025.

    The award ceremony will recognise impact stories, news publications, video films and photography that highlight the achievements and milestones of the ECOWAS Commission.

    Journalists and media professionals from the ECOWAS Member States with original, impactful and professionally produced content in English, French or Portuguese can apply.

    The deadline for the application is March 20, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement