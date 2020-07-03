Edo Guber Polls: It’s one person, one vote, APC tells PDP

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a warning to the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the September 19, governorship election in Edo State, saying the election is “One person, one vote”.

In a statement issued on Friday by Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, the party said it has no interest in rolling in the mud with the PDP and engaging it in what it called “their senseless and drunken tirade.”

Nabena said PDP was intimidated by the quality, depth and political sagacity of the APC National Campaign Council deployed by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to organise a formidable campaign structure to ensure success of the party and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu during the election.

According to Nabena, Edo is not dubbed the heartbeat of the Nation for nothing.

“The Edo electorate is sensible, sophisticated and progressive. The focus of the APC is to display to the Edo electorate our pro-people credentials, infrastructure/development track record, social investments, wealth creation initiatives among others which is being replicated across APC states,” he said.

Nabena said in the statement that APC is a party that fiercely advocates, practices and defends the principle of “One person, one vote”, saying “Come September 19 every valid vote must count.”

“We urge the PDP to concentrate on their deadbeat and empty campaign instead of the comic it has turned itself to. Edo is proudly an APC state,” Nabena concluded.