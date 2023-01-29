25.2 C
Abuja

Edo records 13 deaths as Lassa fever cases rise to 115

Health and Environment
Theophilus Adedokun
Edo State
THE Edo State government says 13 deaths have been recorded from 115 cases of Lassa fever in the state.

Speaking to Journalist on Saturday, January 28 in Benin, the state Commissioner for Health, Akoria Obehi disclosed that eight more cases of Lassa fever have been recorded, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 115.

Obehi said the state also recorded one more death from the disease, raising the fatality figure to 13.

The commissioner reiterated that the government is working to curtail the disease across all communities in the state.

“We have confirmed eight new cases of Lassa fever in Edo State, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 115.”

According to her, 40 persons, including 26 adults and 14 children, are presently receiving treatment at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner noted that although the state is adequately prepared and equipped to handle reported cases of Lassa fever, there is a necessity for residents to take precautionary measures to complement the government’s efforts by complying with all laid down protocols against the spread of the disease.

She further urged residents experiencing symptoms such as severe headache, vomiting and high fever to report to the nearest health care centre for diagnosis and treatment.

In the same vein, she advised residents who have been in contact with confirmed Lassa fever patients or suspect any symptoms to reach out to the disease surveillance or notification officers within their local government areas.

