Edo shuts schools over abduction fears hours after governor defended Tinubu on insecurity

EDO State Government has ordered the immediate closure of three secondary schools in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area following intelligence reports of a kidnap threat against students.

The directive, contained in a circular issued by the State Ministry of Education and signed by its Permanent Secretary, Enodolomwanyi Otamere, said the affected schools were Ososo Grammar School, Ososo Comprehensive High School and Makeke Secondary School.

The circular dated June 9, was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin.

NAN reports that the closure came against the backdrop of a security intelligence report by the State Security Service (SSS), also known as Department of State Services (DSS).

The reports in a memo dated June 5, and sighted by NAN, warned of an alleged plan by suspected bandits to carry out a mass abduction of school children in Edo North Senatorial District.

According to the intelligence memo addressed to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the SSS intercepted communications between two suspected bandits.

The two suspects allegedly discussed targeting school children after earlier attempts to kidnap wealthy individuals failed to yield expected financial gains.

The report indicates that the suspects believed abducting students will attract greater government attention and increase their chances of securing substantial ransom payments and other concessions.

The memo further revealed that a 25-year-old suspect, was arrested on June 4, while allegedly conducting surveillance around Makeke Secondary School in Makeke community, one of the schools subsequently shut by the government.

According to the document, the suspect’s activities heightened fears that preparations for the planned operation may already have been underway.

Responding to the threat, the security agency advised authorities to strengthen protection around schools and educational institutions across the state, particularly in Edo North.

The SSS also recommended the deployment of additional security personnel, enhanced collaboration among security agencies, local vigilante groups and hunters, as well as intensified patrols and surveillance in vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile in the memo directing the closure of the schools, the permanent secretary said that the decision followed security advisories from relevant agencies warning of threats to the safety of students, teachers and surrounding communities.

“The Ministry of Education has received intelligence reports and advisories from relevant security agencies regarding credible threats to the safety of students, staff, and school communities in some parts of Akoko Edo Local Government Area,” he said

He added that all academic and non-academic activities in the affected schools had been suspended until further notice as part of efforts to safeguard lives and property.

Otamare said that in spite of the closure, candidates sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would continue to have access to examination centres under strict security arrangements.

“Candidates currently participating in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) shall be allowed access to sit for their examinations under strict security arrangements and supervision as may be provided by the relevant security agencies and community stakeholders,” he said.

He directed school principals to ensure the orderly release of students to their parents and guardians, secure school facilities and maintain close communication with government authorities and security agencies.

He also urged parents and residents of the affected communities to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts continue to neutralise the threat and restore normal academic activities.

The ICIR reports that schools closure came hours the state Governor Monday Okpebholo blamed opposition politicians for rising insecurity in Nigeria. He alleged that they kidnap Nigerians to undermine President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

“There is no vacancy in Aso Rock. They can even kidnap all of us. Yes, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock. What is happening today is in the hands of the opposition. They have failed. Have they not failed?

“Is it by kidnapping children? Then who are you going to govern? There will be nobody for you to govern. So, let them give us peace so that the president and other elected officials can govern effectively,” Okpebholo said.

Nigeria has seen a sharp rise in kidnapping and other criminal activities by armed non-state actors in recent months.

Schools and communities have come under repeated attacks, with pupils and residents being whisked away, respectively.

The ICIR reported the incident in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, where gunmen stormed three schools and abducted dozens of pupils, students, and staff. A teacher was killed while the attack was being carried out, while another was beheaded by the assailants after the incident. The remaining victims have yet to be freed.

This organisation also recently reported how the Nigerian security forces freed 360 civilians, mainly women and children, abducted by terrorists from Ngoshe community in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

Marcus FATUNMOLE Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org