EFCC arrests 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

OPERATIVES of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 15 suspected fraudsters in Lekki, Lagos State.

The suspects are Sunday Okpe, Taiwo Adelagun, Obarakyo Tega, Fasuyi Oladapo, Mark Adedeji Kuju, Adelakun Kehinde Adewunmi, Temitope Gabriel Onore, Christopher Blessed and Aniche Ezenwa Francis.

Others are Abiodun Godspower Odion, Abiodun ThankGod Omoh, Raji Ayo Sheriff, Adeogun Babatunde, Olusesi Razaq Demola and Kole Adetoyinbo.

Dele Oyewale, Head, Media and Publicity stated on Thursday that the arrest was ade by the Lagos Zonal Office of the Commission.

According to him, “the suspected internet fraudsters were arrested on August 15, 2020 at Ayo Babatunde Crescent and James Adejumo areas of Lekki, Lagos State, following intelligence received from concerned members of the public on their criminal activities.

He noted that during the arrest, the suspects, who are allegedly members of Organized Cyber Criminal Syndicate Network, (OCCSN), tried to destroy evidence by flushing their mobile devices into the toilet, burning some and also throwing their laptops into the nearby bush and lagoon.

Oyewole who said the suspects would soon be charged to court added exotic vehicles, mobile devices and laptops were recovered from them.