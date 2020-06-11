EFCC discovers 1,000 ghost workers in Kwara SUBEB

THE Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday disclosed that it has uncovered a total of 1,000 ghost workers within the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board.

Isyaku Sharu ,Head of EFCC Kwara Zonal Office, told journalists while highlighting the achievements of the zone during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

According to him, the global epidemic has not been an hindrance to fighting corruption for the Commission.

Sharu said the commission was able to make a cash recovery worth more than N138 million from alleged Kwara State treasury looters during the lockdown.

“You recall that the zone had earlier handed over N374 million to the state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, on two occasions,” he said.

“The zone has also uncovered alleged diversion of about N750 million from the Light Up Kwara Project, funds for the project, worth about N72 million, was used in purchasing a property in Guzape area of Abuja,”Sharu said.

He further stated that within 16 months of its operations in Kwara State, the EFCC was able to achieve the interim forfeiture of eight different residential buildings within Ilorin, the state capital and two other residential buildings in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Furthermore, he said the commission also secured 52 convictions with final forfeitures of some number of vehicles.

However, Sharu noted that the zone would live up to its responsibilities by discharging its duties with strict adherence to social restriction guidelines as spelt out by the Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID- 19.