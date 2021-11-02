EFCC keeps mum on arrest of Obi Cubana

— 1 min read

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has refused to explain why it arrested popular socialite Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana.

Cubana was detained at the Abuja headquarters of the commission from where he had gone to honour the agency’s invitation for questioning on Monday.

It is being speculated in the media that his arrest was connected with money laundering and tax fraud.

When contacted by The ICIR on Tuesday, EFCC Spokesman Wilson Uwujaren feigned ignorance of the reasons for Cubana’s arrest. He, however, promised to find out and get back to this reporter.

“I don’t know,” he said.

“I will find out and get back to you,” he added.

He, however, did not get back to the reporter before the publication of the story.

Cubana came to the limelight after the ostentatious burial ceremony of his mother in Oba, a town in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The ceremony dominated the social media space due to the manner in which the Nigerian naira was abused at the event.

Several videos went viral showing celebrities, business people and politicians spraying money indiscriminately during a concert held after the interment of the deceased.

Although many Nigerians applauded Cubana for giving his mother a befitting burial, some other Nigerians raised questions about the source of wealth.

He would later reveal during an interview with the Pidgin English Service of the BBC that his riches were as a result of hard work.

He disclosed that his breakthrough year came during his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme in Abuja in 1999.

With his place of primary assignment at the National Assembly where he earned N2000 monthly, Obi said he managed with his friends and brothers in a one-room apartment in Zone 4, Abuja.

He further revealed during the session that he was introduced into the real estate business that changed his life.

Cubana revealed that after furnishing a house for the client, he was gifted N500,000, while he also made over N600,000 in profits for the job.

“That was the first N1.1 million I made before I joined a contract work in Abuja. I signed a contract with PPMC, made a little money, then bought my Mercedes V-boot,” he said.

He stated that he invested the money he made into a pub before establishing Cubana, which has now gained national and international prominence.

He urged people to desist from thinking that wealth must come through illegal means.