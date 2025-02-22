EFCC recovers, returns $132,362, N78.5m to fraud victims

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the return of $132,362.43 and ₦78,566,324.81 to American, Spanish, and Swiss nationals defrauded by Nigerians.

In a statement by the EFCC, the commission disclosed that its chairman, Ola Olukoyede, handed over the funds on Friday, February 20, at the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja.

The commission said that the handover reflected its commitment to combating economic and financial crimes while ensuring restitution for fraud victims.

The acting Spain ambassador to Nigeria, Maria Higon Velasco, received $1,300 along with evidence of ₦30 million already transferred to the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria for onward delivery to a victim, Maria Del Rosario San Jose.

Vehicles and real estate were also handed over to Spain, the United States, and Swiss citizens.

“Handed over in addition to money are vehicles and real estate to citizens of Spain, the United States of America and Switzerland. Acting Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Maria Higon Velasco received the sum of $1,300 and evidence of N30 million already transferred to the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria for onward transmission to a victim, Maria Del Rosario San Jose.

“Florent Geel, Senior Political Officer, First Secretary, Embassy of Switzerland received $100,011.43 on behalf of a victim, Chantai Helene Lavancy, formerly known as Chantai Helene Maeder. Charles Smith, Legal Attache, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, embassy of the United States received the sum of $7,344; N7,963,483.35, and Bitcoin cryptocurrency valued at $4,470.00 on behalf of the United States Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to a victim, Maria Jesus Brockell.

“Also received by Smith was Mercedes Benz E550 4Matic Chasis No: WDDHF9AB6AA111112, Mercedes Benz C450 AMG with Chasis No: WDD20J0641F282467, and one residential bungalow, located at 17/19 Seaman Street, Unguwar Maigero, Kaduna, Kaduna State on behalf of the United States Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to the crime victim.

Smith also received $7,527 on behalf of the United States Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to a victim, Michael Smith.

He also received $11,710.00 on behalf of the United States Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to another victim, Cheryle Williams; and N32,639,358.11 on behalf of the Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to a victim by the name Marva Marrow.

In her remarks, Swiss ambassador, Ambassador Velasco expressed her gratitude, while Geel, on behalf of the Swiss government, thanked the Nigerian government and the EFCC for the recovery and restitution.

The ICIR reported that the EFCC in December 2024 apprehended a suspected internet fraudster, Osang Otukpa, accused of scamming 139 Australians for $8 million.

Otukpa was arrested at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, upon arrival from the US on December 6, 2024.

According to a statement issued by the EFCC’s head of media and publicity, Otukpa allegedly operated under five aliases—Ford Thompson, Oscar Tyler, Michael Haye, Jose Vitto, and Kristin Davidson—to defraud the victims.

The ICIR also reported that a 37-year-old Nigerian, Abiola Kayode, was extradited from Ghana to the United States to face allegations of orchestrating a business email compromise scheme that defrauded businesses in Nebraska and other states of over $6 million between 2015 and 2016.

In 2024, the ICIR highlighted five financial scams, among which was investment scams, which Otukpa had defrauded his victims with.