EFCC secures conviction of 11 cyber criminals in Oyo

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has secured the conviction of 11 cyber criminals in Oyo State.

According to a statement released by the commission, the presiding judge, justice Omolara Adeyemi of the State High Court, Ibadan convicted and sentenced the fraudsters to various jail terms on a separate one count charge each.

The convicts are Atanda Jamiu Olamide, Makanjuola Abolaji Idris, Adewopo Adesuyi John, Sodiq Kazeem Abiodun, Ridwan Iyiola Dolapo, Ayomide Emmanuel Alase, Olabosinde Hamed Adesola, Oguntolu Oluwatomiwa Oluwatosin, Elegbede Akinola Quadri, Adejare Ayuba Olamide and Waheed Taofeek Olawale.

The statement added that the cyber criminals all pleaded guilty to the charges filed against them by the EFCC.

The prosecution counsels upon hearing their pleas, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Consequently, Justice Adeyemi convicted and sentenced Sodiq Kazeem Abiodun to three months community service while others bagged six months community service each.

The court also ordered that the convicts restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.