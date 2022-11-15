32.9 C
Abuja

EFCC secures conviction of 11 cyber criminals in Oyo

Featured News
Mustapha Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has secured the conviction of 11 cyber criminals in Oyo State.

According to a statement released by the commission, the presiding judge, justice Omolara Adeyemi of the State High Court, Ibadan convicted and sentenced the fraudsters to various jail terms on a separate one count charge each.

The convicts are Atanda Jamiu Olamide, Makanjuola Abolaji Idris, Adewopo Adesuyi John, Sodiq Kazeem Abiodun, Ridwan Iyiola Dolapo, Ayomide Emmanuel Alase, Olabosinde Hamed Adesola, Oguntolu Oluwatomiwa Oluwatosin, Elegbede Akinola Quadri, Adejare Ayuba Olamide and Waheed Taofeek Olawale.

The statement added that the cyber criminals all pleaded guilty to the charges filed against them by the EFCC.

The prosecution counsels upon hearing their pleas, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Consequently, Justice Adeyemi convicted and sentenced Sodiq Kazeem Abiodun to three months community service while others bagged six months community service each.

The court also ordered that the convicts restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman
- Advertisement -

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

2023: Atiku managing PDP crisis well – Campaign spokesman

A SPOKESPERSON of the Atiku Abubakar campaign team Charles Aniagwu has said the presidential...
Investigations

MOBILISATION FEE: How police charge poor Nigerians N30k, N50k before probing reported cases

Nigeria's grim poverty profile — with the World Bank projecting the number of poor...
Featured News

Police beef up security around INEC facilities in Gombe

THE Gombe State Police Command have beefed up security around Independent National Electoral Commission...
Crime

Police confirm arrest of six suspected kidnappers in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of six men who were...
Factcheck

Unrelated video used to depict Nigerian Senator hiding stacks of money in house

By Nigerian Fact-checkers’ Coalition. Claim A LinkedIn user alleged that Orji Uzor Kalu, a serving Senator and former...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Atiku managing PDP crisis well – Campaign spokesman

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.