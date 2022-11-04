30.1 C
Abuja

Three govs who stashed naira notes in houses plan to pay salaries in cash – EFCC

NewsPolitics and Governance
Raji Olatunji
EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

SOME State governors are devising means to launder money they stashed in houses, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has revealed.

Bawa, who did not name the concerned governors, said in an interview with Daily Trust that the Commission is closely monitoring the state chief executives.

According to Bawa, the EFCC is aware of plans by three governors to infiltrate the system with money through table payment of their state workers’ salaries.

The development is coming after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced on October 26 that it would redesign the country’s currency over issues crippling the economy.

According to the CBN governor, N200, N500, and 1,000 notes would be redesigned as a move to counter terrorism financing and hoarding of banknotes.

Nigerians were directed to deposit the old notes in banks on or before January 31, 2023 as the re-designed notes would be released on December 15, 2022.

Speaking with Daily Trust on Thursday, Bawa said intelligence at the disposal of the EFCC revealed that two Northern governors and a Southern governor have concluded plans to pay salaries in cash.

- Advertisement -

“Let me tell you something, the intel that I have yesterday and I would want you to take this thing very seriously. Already, some state governors that have some of this cash stashed in various houses and the rest are now trying to pay salaries in cash in their state,” he said.

When asked whether the Commission would summon the governors, Bawa said they were being monitored closely.

He said the move is against Section 2 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

“I don’t know how they want to achieve that but we have to stop them from doing that. Well, we are working, they have not paid the salaries in cash yet but it is a very serious thing.

“The law is very clear regarding cash transactions. Anybody that is to consummate any cash transaction as an individual, if it is not through a financial institution, it must not be above N5 million and if it is above that it is criminal for you to engage in such transaction. And for corporate entities it is N10 million,” the EFCC chairman added.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Terror alert: Abuja hotels, guests to undergo security checks

THE Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has directed that hotels operating in the Federal...
Business and Economy

FG to complete railway projects with foreign loans

THE Federal Government has revealed plans to complete the Kaduna-Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri and Kano-Maradi...
Health

BHCPF: After ICIR/IBP-funded investigation, Cross River health agency to sanction erring staff, distribute laptops

By Ogar Monday THE Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency has revealed that...
Health

How inadequate manpower cripples primary healthcare in Nasawara 

MANY Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) employees in Nasarawa State are either contract staff or...
Featured News

MRA charges FG to investigate attacks on journalists, prosecute perpetrators

THE Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has charged the Nigerian government to fulfill its obligations...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTerror alert: Abuja hotels, guests to undergo security checks

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.