EFCC vows to prosecute whistleblowers with false information

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has vowed to prosecute whistleblowers whose intention is to mislead the commission with false pieces of information.

EFCC chairman Abdurasheed Bawa stated this in a statement on Friday.

He said despite due diligence by the EFCC, scarce investigative resources had been wasted by the agency in following up false leads that frequently came to dead end.

He said activities of false whistleblowers detracted from the noble intention of the whistblower policy of the federal government which sought to incentivise information leading to the recovery of stolen wealth.

He noted that the whistleblower policy was not designed as a tool for unscrupulous citizens to send law enforcement agencies on wild goose chase or set them against their perceived enemies.

He reiterated the commission’s preparedness to work with genuine whistleblowers and acknowledged the breakthroughs which the EFCC recorded in its assets recovery drive, using information supplied by whistleblowers.

While advising genuine informants to be cautious and ensure that they came with accurate information before engaging with the agency, Bawa assured that the Directorate of Intelligence, which was recently created, would henceforth ensure that all information received by the EFCC was subjected to rigorous due diligence before action would be taken.