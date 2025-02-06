Egbetokun blocks retirement of officers who have exceeded service years

In what appears to be a negation of the Nigerian Police Service Commission (PSC) directive, embattled inspector-general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, has blocked the retirement of all police officers who have either exceeded 35 years in service or are above 60 years.

According to Sahara Reporters, Egbetokun made a volte-face on his earlier decision to allow the officers to quit service.

The latest decision came amidst raving controversy trailing Egbetokun’s continuation in office as the nation’s police chief.

The ICIR reports that President Bola Tinubu appointed Egbetokun as acting IGP in October 2023, pending his confirmation by the National Assembly. The appointment took effect on the 31st of the same month.

Egbetokun should have left office on September 4, 2024, the day he clocked 60.

Rather than allow him to go, the Tinubu-led Federal Government pushed a bill to amend the Police Act, which consequently paved the way for the IGP’ to remain in office for four uninterrupted years, meaning he will quit office in October 2027.

Many citizens who opposed this speedy amendment of the Police Act by the National Assembly claimed the move was to aid Tinubu, who is likely to seek a second term and use Egbetokun and the entire police to his advantage in the 2027 presidential poll before Egbetokun’s tenure will elapse.

The ICIR reports that Egbetokun was Tinubu’s chief security officer when he was Lagos State Governor in 1999.

He was promoted to deputy inspector-general of police shortly after Tinubu won the February 25, 2023, presidential election, with many Nigerians suspecting he could be the next IGP’ because of his closeness to Tinubu.

Egbetokun’s volte-face on senior officers retirement

In compliance with the PSC directive, Egbetokun had earlier ordered the immediate retirement of senior police officers allegedly implicated in bypassing service regulations.

He also ordered the immediate retirement of senior police officers who were either over 60 years old or had served for more than 35 years.

Some of the senior officers reportedly affected include the head of the NPF Legal Section, Simon Lough, a senior advocate, and a former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police commissioner, Benneth Igweh.

Lough was supposed to have retired on January 8, 2022, while Igweh should have retired on January 5, 2023.

The directive was contained in a letter dated February 1, signed by the deputy force secretary, Bode Akinbamilowo, on behalf of the IGP.

The letter was titled “Re: Police Service Commission Decision At Its 1st Extra Ordinary Meeting Of The 6th Management Board On The Regularisation Of Date Of First Appointment Of Cadet ASPs/Inspectors Force Entrants.”

The officers were reminded of the “comprehensive implementation” of the Police Service Commission (PSC) instructions dated January 31, 2025, with particular emphasis on paragraphs three and four of the letter.

Paragraphs three and four of the PSC letter read: “Accordingly, the Commission, at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board held on Friday, 31st January 2025, has approved the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.

“Any omission discovered subsequently on this issue also falls within this approval.”

However, a contrary police signal dated February 5 from Egbetokun directed that all actions listed in his February 1, letter be put on hold till further notice.

The fresh signal with reference CH:8400/FS5/FHQ/AB3/VOL.2/293 revealed that Egbetokun instructed officers to “stay action” on the PSC’s directive, pending further directives from police headquarters in Abuja.

Why PSC wants senior officers retired

The ICIR reported on Friday, January 31, that the Police Service Commission approved the immediate retirement of officers above 60 or those who have served for 35 years.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC said at its 24th plenary meeting on 27th and 28th September 2017, it approved that recruits and other officers of the NPF should have their date of appointment in the Force against the date of their enlistment documented.

“The commission has passionately revisited its decision and has come to the conclusion that the said decision in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of (the) merger of service in the Public service and it is in violation of Public Service Rule No 020908 ( i & ii) which provides for retirement on (the) attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age.”

“Accordingly, the commission, at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th management board held today, Friday, 31st January 2025, approved the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.” the PSC said.

The commission added that it had conveyed the 2017 decision to Egbetokun, for implementation.

The PSC’s latest decision came amid controversy surrounding Egbetokun’s tenure as the NPF chief.

Sowore labels Egbetokun ‘illegal IGP’

Egbetokun has continued to face the heat since Monday, January 27, when a human rights activist and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, honoured a police invitation in Abuja.

Sowore was later charged by the police for alleged cyberstalking and false publication against Egbetokun on Tuesday, January 28.

The charges, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja and shared by Sowore’s handle on X, showed that the lawsuit stemmed from his posts on X, where he was said to have referred to Egbetokun as an “illegal IGP.”

According to the charge sheet seen by The ICIR, the police accused Sowore of making statements capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

Sowore, in a fresh post on his Facebook handle on Thursday, January 30, insisted that the IGP’s tenure was illegal.

However, in a statement signed by police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi, the NPF said Sowore’s claim was unfounded and sought to undermine the legitimacy of the IGP’s appointment as well as public confidence in the police.

He referred to Part III, Section 7 (6) of the amended Police Act, 2020, which states, “The person appointed to the office of the inspector-general of police shall hold office for four years.”

According to the police, this amendment aims to provide stability and continuity in the leadership of the NPF, enabling the IGP to implement long-term plans and policies without fear of abrupt termination.

Quoting relevant portions of the amended Police Act, the attorney-general of the federation, Lateef Fagbemi, a senior advocate, also averred that Egbetokun’s continued stay in office was legal.