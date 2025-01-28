Police charge Sowore for calling Egbetokun ‘illegal’ IGP

HUMAN rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has been formally charged by the Nigeria Police Force (IGP) for alleged cyberstalking and false publication against the inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The charges, filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, and shared by Sowore’s handle on X, on Tuesday, January 28, show that the lawsuit stemmed from Sowore’s posts on X, where he was said to have referred to Egbetokun as an “illegal IGP.”

According to the charge sheet seen by The ICIR, the police accused Sowore of making statements capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

The three-count charge alleged that on December 13, 2024, and December 20, 2024, Sowore knowingly transmitted messages via his verified X account to “cause a false publication against the inspector general of police.”

Part of the charges read, “That you, Omoyele Sowore, that on the 13th day of December 2024, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did intentionally and knowingly send messages through your verified X handle account “Omoyele Sowore” and cause a publication against the inspector general of police where you called him “…illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun” which you know to be false, for the purpose of causing breakdown of law and order and you caused the message to be sent and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015 as Amended (2024) and punishable under section 24(2)(c) (ii) of the same Act.

“That you, Omoyele Sowore, that on the 13th day of December 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did intentionally and knowingly cause the transmission of messages through your verified X handle account “Omoyele Sowore” links and cause a publication against the inspector general of police where you called him “…illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun” which you know to be false and tagged the verified Nigeria Police Force X handle @policeNG, containing threats to insight (sic) the Nigerians against the Nigeria Police Force and harm it (sic) property or reputation of the inspector general of police or the Nigeria Police Force and thereby committed an offence and punishable under section 24(2)(c) (ii)of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015 as Amended 2024.”

The ICIR reports that the NPF had invited Sowore to its headquarters in Abuja on Monday, January 27, for allegations of “resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful order, acts intended to cause grievous harm or prevent arrest, compelling action by intimidation, reckless and negligent acts, refusal to assist public servant, and cyberstalking.”



He has since been kept in custody after he rejected the bail conditions by the police.

In a tweet on his X handle, hours after he honoured the invitation, the activist said the NPF requested that he deposit his international passport and provide a level 17 civil servant as a guarantor for bail.

He said he rejected the conditions and opted to remain in custody.

Consequently, the police re-evaluated his bail conditions and requested the production of a level 16 civil servant. The police also directed him to surrender his international passport, which he declined outrightly.

Controversies surrounding Egbetokun’s tenure

In a series of tweets in December 2024, Sowore dubbed Egbetokun illegal IGP. This followed earlier concerns raised by many Nigerians over the legitimacy of his continued stay in office after he had reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

However, the Senate, in a swift move, on July 23, passed a bill extending his tenure, allowing President Bola Tinubu to retain him in office beyond the previously established retirement age.

The bill, widely criticised by many, including civil society groups, was seen as a move by Tinubu to consolidate his control of the police ahead of the 2027 elections. Egbetokun was Tinubu’s chief security officer (CSO) when the president was Lagos State governor.

Despite dissenting voices, the bill passed its first, second, and third readings in less than 20 minutes.

To incorporate the new provision, the Senate amended Section 18 of the Nigerian Police Act 2020 by substituting sub-section (8) with the following revised clause:

“(8) Notwithstanding any other provision, every police officer shall serve in the Nigeria Police Force for 40 years or until they reach the age of 65, whichever comes first.”

Whereas, the amended Section 18 (8) of the Nigeria Police Act stated: “Every police officer, upon recruitment or appointment, is required to serve in the Nigeria Police Force for a maximum of 35 years or until they reach the age of 60, whichever occurs first.”