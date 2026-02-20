Court declares police ‘wanted’ notice on Sowore unlawful, awards N30m damages

THE Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the Nigeria Police Force’s declaration of human rights activist Omoyele Sowore as wanted was unlawful, describing the action as unconstitutional and an abuse of authority.

Delivering judgment on Friday, February 20, the presiding judge, Musa Kakaki held that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police who declared the activist wanted lacked the legal backing to issue such a declaration.

The court said only a competent court of law could authorise a ‘wanted’ notice after issuing a valid warrant, giving proper notice, and establishing that the individual is evading lawful process.

It consequently awarded ₦30 million in damages against the police commissioner and the police leadership.

The ICIR reported how the Lagos Police Command declared Sowore wanted for allegedly causing a disturbance of public peace and attempting to block the Third Mainland Bridge during a protest against the demolition of houses in Oworonshoki area of the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Olohundare Jimoh, made the declaration on Monday, November 3, 2025, at the protest ground.

Jimoh, who led anti-riot police officers to the location, said the massive deployment was to safeguard critical national infrastructure, and prevent any attempt to disrupt traffic or economic activities.

However, Sowore challenged the police decision to declare him wanted on November 3, 2025. The move also followed an earlier public warning by the police commissioner on October 27, 2025, directing him to stay away from Lagos State.

Sowore told the court he was declared wanted without any prior invitation, warrant, or charge, describing the action as a violation of his constitutional rights and a blow to his reputation.

He further asked the court to nullify the declaration, stop the police from harassing or arresting him, and award ₦500 million in damages.

Judge slams Lagos CP

In its ruling, the court reportedly described the “stay away from Lagos” warning as arbitrary and beyond the powers of the police, noting that security agencies could not restrict a citizen’s movement without lawful justification.

The subsequent declaration branding him wanted was also declared illegal, ultra vires, and inconsistent with constitutional provisions safeguarding fundamental rights.

Kakaki reaffirmed that citizens could not be penalised for expressing dissent views, organising protests, or demanding accountability from public officials.

He ruled that no citizen could be declared wanted without prior approval from a court.

The judge explained that a valid warrant must first be issued, proper notice given, and evidence shown that the individual is evading lawful process before a court can authorise such a declaration.

According to the court, circumventing judicial safeguards in the name of law enforcement amounts to oppression.

Sowore’s lawyer reacts

Reacting to the verdict, Sowore’s counsel, Tope Temokun, described the judgment as a landmark affirmation of constitutional governance.

He said the decision reflected the supremacy of the rule of law and served as a warning against the misuse of state power.

While acknowledging the ₦30 million damages awarded, Temokun noted that the broader significance of the case lay in the court’s clear message that no authority is above the constitution.