28.1 C
Abuja
HomePolitics and GovernanceHuman Rights
Human Rights

Court remands killer cop in Ikoyi prison

Beloved JOHN
Beloved JOHN
Nigerian policemen on duty. Photo by Nacer Talel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Related

THE Yaba magistrate court in Lagos State has ordered that a police inspector, Kabiru Odeyemi, be remanded at the Ikoyi correctional centre for the alleged murder of a generator repairer, Idris Jagun, in the Oregun area of the state. 

Odeyemi has also been dismissed from the force.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The pro-democracy group that brought the incident to the attention of the state police, the Take-It-Back Movement, confirmed the development on Saturday, July 8. 

    Odeyemi had allegedly shot Jagun while attempting to disperse a group of people fighting on the road on a Sunday night. The technician was hit by a bullet allegedly shot into the crowd and consequently died at a clinic in the state.

    The Lagos State police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirming the officer’s dismissal, said, “The recommendation for the dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi was approved today. This paves the way for his arraignment, which will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023.

     “The Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, assures Lagosians of his unwavering determination to police the state within the dictates of the rule of law, civility and respect for human life.”

     

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Business and Economy

    Telecoms investment in Nigeria hits $75.6bn – NCC

    THE Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, has...
    Energy and Power

    Indigeneous manufacturers cry out as FG moves to import meters with $155m World Bank loan

    LOCAL electricity meter manufacturing and assembling firms could face economic distress in the days...
    Police

    PSC sacks three police officers, demotes CP, eight others over misconduct

    THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered the dismissal of three senior police officers...
    News

    Gunmen kidnap Ekiti APC chairman

    GUNMEN have kidnapped the Ekiti State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul...
    Investigations

    Kano demolition spree: political vendetta or public interest?

    FOLLOWING the marking of houses and subsequent demolition executed by the new Kano State...

    Most Read

    Sudan: Why Ethiopia, Egypt refused Nigerians access — NIDCOM

    Indomie: More Nigerian children, others to expect cancer – Institute

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    EXPLAINER: How to break, set a Guinness World Record

    Court ruling on NBC fines: What media houses can do

    Enugu governor-elect’s NYSC certificate not from us — DG

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Telecoms investment in Nigeria hits $75.6bn – NCC

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.