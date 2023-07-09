Court remands killer cop in Ikoyi prison

THE Yaba magistrate court in Lagos State has ordered that a police inspector, Kabiru Odeyemi, be remanded at the Ikoyi correctional centre for the alleged murder of a generator repairer, Idris Jagun, in the Oregun area of the state.

Odeyemi has also been dismissed from the force.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

The pro-democracy group that brought the incident to the attention of the state police, the Take-It-Back Movement, confirmed the development on Saturday, July 8.

UPDATE: killer cop, Alhaji Kabiru Odeyemi who murdered 24 year old Idris Bakare at the Oregun area of Ikeja Lagos has been remanded at the Ikoyi prison following an order of the Yaba Magistrate Court. Case has been adjourned to 11th of August, 2023 for hearing. https://t.co/QKoSa1mZ4I — Take it back Movement (@TIBmovement) July 8, 2023

Odeyemi had allegedly shot Jagun while attempting to disperse a group of people fighting on the road on a Sunday night. The technician was hit by a bullet allegedly shot into the crowd and consequently died at a clinic in the state.

The Lagos State police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirming the officer’s dismissal, said, “The recommendation for the dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi was approved today. This paves the way for his arraignment, which will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, assures Lagosians of his unwavering determination to police the state within the dictates of the rule of law, civility and respect for human life.”