Police disband team which ran over handcuffed man in viral video

THE Acting Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun, has disbanded the police team which ran over a handcuffed man with a vehicle in Edo State.

The ICIR reported that Nigerians on social media expressed outrage after a video showed some police officers crushing a man with their vehicle in Ekpoma, Edo State.

The footage, which went viral, showed a man lying on the ground in handcuffs while a Sienna bus occupied by police officers intentionally ran over him.

The ICIR gathered that the man was handcuffed by police officers attached to the Ekpoma division after he refused to allow them access to his mobile phones.

Witnesses protested the officers’ attempts to transport the man to the police station, which led to an altercation between the two groups.

The arrested man was writhing on the ground when the police officers entered their car and drove over him, leaving him with bruises.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment after the incident.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Thursday, July 6, the Force spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that the IGP has disbanded the team involved in the incident.

EDO POLICE MISCONDUCT: In a bold move to address the unprofessional conduct of some Police Officers attached to the Edo State Police Command who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM pic.twitter.com/YkCkAjGuVq — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) July 6, 2023

“This step aims to regularise and standardise police operations in the axis; and restore public trust in the Police Force.

“Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures,” Adejobi stated.

He said the move emphasises the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics while urging members of the public to always cooperate with Police Officers in the discharge of their statutory duties,” the statement added.

The ICIR reported that Egbetokun had earlier condemned the action of the police officers.

Reacting to the incident in a statement signed by Adejobi, the IGP ordered the immediate transfer of the erring policemen, who he said have been in detention in Edo State, to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for further investigation and appropriate actions to be taken.

He called on members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, to remain calm as the “present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality”.