29.1 C
Abuja
HomeConflict and SecurityPolice
Police

Police disband team which ran over handcuffed man in viral video

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE
Disbanded police team that ran over handcuffed man in Edo. Picture courtesy of @Princemoye1 on Twitter
Disbanded police team that ran over handcuffed man in Edo. Picture courtesy of @Princemoye1 on Twitter

Related

From Tafa to Egbetokun usual rhetoric: IGPs who ordered withdrawal of police from VIPs

Outrage as Police run over handcuffed man in viral video

PSC approves appointment of two female CPs

Policemen who ran over man with vehicle moved to Abuja

I’m leaving Nigeria Police better than I met it – Usman Baba

THE Acting Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun, has disbanded the police team which ran over a handcuffed man with a vehicle in Edo State.

The ICIR reported that Nigerians on social media expressed outrage after a video showed some police officers crushing a man with their vehicle in Ekpoma, Edo State.

The footage, which went viral, showed a man lying on the ground in handcuffs while a Sienna bus occupied by police officers intentionally ran over him.

The ICIR gathered that the man was handcuffed by police officers attached to the Ekpoma division after he refused to allow them access to his mobile phones.

Witnesses protested the officers’ attempts to transport the man to the police station, which led to an altercation between the two groups.

The arrested man was writhing on the ground when the police officers entered their car and drove over him, leaving him with bruises.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment after the incident.

In a statement posted on his Twitter handle on Thursday, July 6, the Force spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that the IGP has disbanded the team involved in the incident.

“This step aims to regularise and standardise police operations in the axis; and restore public trust in the Police Force.

 “Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures,” Adejobi stated.

He said the move emphasises the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force. 

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics while urging members of the public to always cooperate with Police Officers in the discharge of their statutory duties,” the statement added.

    The ICIR reported that Egbetokun had earlier condemned the action of the police officers.

    Reacting to the incident in a statement signed by Adejobi, the IGP ordered the immediate transfer of the erring policemen, who he said have been in detention in Edo State, to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for further investigation and appropriate actions to be taken.

    He called on members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, to remain calm as the “present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality”.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    INEC

    INEC drags suspended Adamawa REC to court, files 6-count charge

    THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed a six-count charge against the suspended...
    Banking and Finance

    Adopt STP tech to attract youths, rural dwellers’ participation, stakeholders urge NGX

    AS the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) considers adopting straight-through processing (STP) to facilitate equity...
    Business and Economy

    FG uncovers N6 trillion owed 11 MDAs by individuals, corporate bodies

    THE Federal Government says it has uncovered monumental debts approximating N6 trillion naira owed...
    Health and Environment

    NCDC confirms 789 diphtheria cases, 80 deaths in 8 states

    THE Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it recorded 798 diphtheria cases across...
    ICT/Telecoms

    Threads: How to get started with Meta’s new app

    THE launch date for Threads, a new app developed by Meta to rival Twitter,...

    Most Read

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    Oyetola congratulates Adeleke on Supreme Court victory

    Kwara gov emerges chairman Nigeria Governors Forum

    Nigeria’s city of Ilé-Ifẹ̀ has survived and thrived for 1,000 years: here’s how

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    Court bars NBC from imposing fines on TV, radio stations

    Sudan crisis: Egypt opens border for stranded Nigerians

    Transcorp delivers post-privatisation deals, as Otedola fights on

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    INEC drags suspended Adamawa REC to court, files 6-count charge

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.