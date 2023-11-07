Nov 11 guber polls: IGP restricts vehicular movement in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has restricted vehicular movement in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states starting Friday, November 10.

The IGP also put a temporary ban on the movement of canoes, ships, and other means of transportation via waterways in the three states.

According to Egbetokun, the decision was made in accordance with the policies implemented to guarantee free, fair, and credible elections in the forthcoming election in all three states.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this while speaking to journalists at the Force Headquarters on Tuesday, November 7.

He said the the three states have been strengthened with different security equipment, including helicopters for aerial patrol.

In addition, certain state security groups, such as Ebubeagu and other quasi-groups, were prohibited from conducting operations during the exercise.

According to EgbetoKUN, the decision was in accordance with the steps implemented to guarantee free, fair, and credible elections in the three states.

The IGP informed reporters at Force Headquarters that, in light of the states’ riverine topography, both marines and gunboats had been stationed in the three states.

To tackle insecurity ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states, Egbetokun ordered the distribution of 220 operational vehicles for election security surveillance.

In a statement released on Sunday, November 4, Adejobi revealed the development and stated that the Inspector General (IG) had encouraged all parties involved in the three states to keep the peace throughout the election.

The Inspector General provided additional details regarding the police readiness for the off-cycle polls, stating that the force will conclude its operational deployment in all three states on Friday.

In addition, the Inspector General declared that on election day, dignitaries and Very Important Persons would not be permitted to travel around with police escorts and that it is against the Electoral Act to move about with security assistants during elections.

In less than a month (on November 11), Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo state residents will elect a new governor as INEC conducts the states’ off-cycle governorship poll.

.

The states are three of eight states in Nigeria with off-season governorship polls.

The current governor of Imo State’s term expires on January 14, 2024; Kogi and Bayelsa States had respective terms that expire on January 26, 2024, and February 13 of the same year.

The ICIR, in this report, presented the top candidates in the three states and their chances.