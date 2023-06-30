Policemen who ran over man with vehicle moved to Abuja

THE Acting Inspector-General of Police (NPF), Olukayode Egbetokun, has condemned the action of some police officers caught on camera while crushing a man with their patrol vehicle in Ekpoma, Edo State.

The ICIR reported on Friday, June 30, that in the now viral video, a man was seen lying on the ground in handcuffs while a Sienna bus, occupied by police officers, intentionally ran over him.

It was gathered that the man was handcuffed by police officers attached to the Ekpoma division after he refused to allow them access to his mobile phones.

The officers’ attempt to take the man to the police station was resisted by onlookers, resulting in a confrontation between the two groups.

Amidst the chaotic scene, the police officers entered their vehicle and ran over the handcuffed man, who was left writhing on the ground.

The victim was said to have sustained multiple bruises on his body and was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The incident angered Nigerians on Twitter, a popular micro blogging site, with many demanding the officers’ immediate arrest and prosecution.

Reacting in to incident in a statement signed by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP ordered the immediate transfer of the erring policemen, who he said have been in detention in Edo State, to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for further investigation and appropriate actions to be taken.

“The IGP has, therefore, directed the erring policemen, who have been in detention in Edo State, to report to the Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday for further action,” the statement released by the Force spokesperson said.

He called members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, to remain calm as the “present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality”.