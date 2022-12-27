Female lawyer’s killing: Police to free two innocent officers

THE Lagos State Police Command has said two police officers arrested alongside the killer cop, ASP Dambri Vandi, over the Christmas Day killing of a female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, would be released as they were not involved in the crime.

According to News Agency Nigeria (NAN) the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this on Tuesday, December 27, while giving an update on the case.

The police in Lagos, on Christmas Day, arrested Vandi and two other officers attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, following the killing of the female lawyer.

Hundeyin said the arrested cops were immediately taken into protective custody and later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation.

He added that the two police officers arrested with the ASP were detained for interrogation and testimonies.

Hundeyin said, “The two policemen arrested with the ASP who killed the lawyer will be released today (Tuesday) after giving their testimonies to the Command.

“They were arrested because they saw what happened. They were not the ones who allegedly killed the woman.

- Advertisement -

“They have given their stories on what happened and the CP has ordered that they should be released while investigations continue.”

Giving an update on the similar killing of one Gafaru Buraimoh on December 7, by a police officer from the same Ajiwe Police Station, Hundeyin revealed that the officer was still in detention, yet to be charged to court.

The PPRO said the police officer was yet to be arraigned because his dismissal order had not been released.

“There are indeed consequences. The officer is still in detention at the SCID. His investigation is being wrapped up.

“Once his dismissal order comes out, he will be charged to court immediately,” he said.

Hundeyin said the killer cops would be held responsible for their actions.

He noted that when the first incident occurred on December 7, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, changed the DPO of the police station.

- Advertisement -

He added, “This has become one too many, especially bearing in mind that a similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago.

“The condemnable incident is against the standard operating procedure and rules of engagement of the Force, and to say the least is embarrassing.

“Beyond this incident, the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement, to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents.”

He further appealed to Lagos residents to remain calm, adding that the Command was already in touch with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that justice is done.