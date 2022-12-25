30.1 C
Abuja

Police rescue four kidnapped victims in Enugu

Mustapha Usman
THE Enugu State Police Command said it has rescued four kidnapped victims in a forest at Akama-Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

According to the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, on Sunday, December 25, the police operatives at the Iwollo Division, with the help of the Neighborhood Watch and forest guards, rescued the victims on December 24.

Ndukwe said, “Those rescued in the hands of kidnappers in a forest at Akama-Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area were three males and one female, reported to have been kidnapped along the 9th-Mile/Eke/Akama-Oghe Road on Friday at about 8pm.

“The police operatives also recovered a black-coloured Mercedes Benz car belonging to one of the victims, while all the victims have been debriefed and reunited with their families,” he said.

He added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, had ordered tactical operatives of the command to investigate and arrest the fleeing kidnap suspects.

The command spokesman stressed that the kidnappers fled and abandoned the victims due to the investigation and manhunt launched by the combined security operatives.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

