Police arrest notorious bandit, recover weapons in Kaduna

THE Kaduna Police Command says its operatives have arrested a notorious gunrunner in the state.

The police spokesman in the state, Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Jalige, who disclosed this on Sunday, December 25, identified the notorious bandit as 33-year-old Bilyaminu Saidu of Shuwaki village, Bakori local government area of Katsina State.

Jalige said the police recovered four AK47 rifles, 344 rounds of ammunition, 10 telephones, an operational motorcycle and charms from the Saidu.

He said, “On December 23, at about 17.30 hours, operatives attached to Tudun Wada, Zaria, while on surveillance patrol at Kwarkwaron Manu, Basawa area of Zaria metropolitan, intercepted two men on an unregistered motorcycle with bags concealed in a suspicious manner on the motorcycle.

“On being flagged down for search, the motorcycle passenger jumped down and fled, thereby heightening the suspicion of the eagle-eyed operatives.

“The motorcycle and the rider, who gave his identity as one Bilyaminu Saidu, aged 33 years, of Shuwaki village, Bakori LGA of Katsina State, was immediately subjected to a thorough search, which led to his arrest.

“The items recovered included four AK47 rifles, 344 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, telephones and charms.”

The police spokesperson added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his fleeing accomplice were on a nefarious mission to supply his gang with the offensive weapons.

He stated, “The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Yekini Ayoku, has ordered a thorough and comprehensive investigation to unearth the source and destination of the illicit arms, and the arrest of the suspect’s criminal cohorts.”

He assured members of the public that the police would ensure their safety, in line with operational guidelines set down by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.