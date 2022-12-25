30.1 C
Abuja

Police arrest notorious bandit, recover weapons in Kaduna

NewsConflict and Security
Mustapha Usman
33-year-old notorious bandit, Bilyaminu Saidu,
33-year-old notorious bandit, Bilyaminu Saidu,
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Kaduna Police Command says its operatives have arrested a notorious gunrunner in the state.

The police spokesman in the state, Deputy Superintendent Mohammad Jalige, who disclosed this on Sunday, December 25, identified the notorious bandit as 33-year-old Bilyaminu Saidu of Shuwaki village, Bakori local government area of Katsina State.

Jalige said the police recovered four AK47 rifles, 344 rounds of ammunition, 10 telephones, an operational motorcycle and charms from the Saidu.

He said, “On December 23, at about 17.30 hours, operatives attached to Tudun Wada, Zaria, while on surveillance patrol at Kwarkwaron Manu, Basawa area of Zaria metropolitan, intercepted two men on an unregistered motorcycle with bags concealed in a suspicious manner on the motorcycle.

“On being flagged down for search, the motorcycle passenger jumped down and fled, thereby heightening the suspicion of the eagle-eyed operatives.

“The motorcycle and the rider, who gave his identity as one Bilyaminu Saidu, aged 33 years, of Shuwaki village, Bakori LGA of Katsina State, was immediately subjected to a thorough search, which led to his arrest.

“The items recovered included four AK47 rifles, 344 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, telephones and charms.”

- Advertisement -

The police spokesperson added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his fleeing accomplice were on a nefarious mission to supply his gang with the offensive weapons.

He stated, “The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Yekini Ayoku, has ordered a thorough and comprehensive investigation to unearth the source and destination of the illicit arms, and the arrest of the suspect’s criminal cohorts.”

He assured members of the public that the police would ensure their safety, in line with operational guidelines set down by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

NDLEA intercepts colorado, cannabis juice consignments at Lagos airport, seaport

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted consignments of the hard drug...
Diaspora News

Reactions trail Obama’s 2022 list of favourite songs featuring three Nigerians

THREE Nigerian superstars made it to the 2022 list of top 25 favourite songs...
News

Umahi slams N5m fine on APC for disobeying orders on campaign in Ebonyi

THE Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has sactioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) in...
News

Yuletide: Petroleum Authority vows to clamp down on fuel hoarders

THE Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has assured that there will...
Crime

NDLEA seizes 6.2 million kilogrammes of drugs in eight years

DATA exclusively obtained by The ICIR has revealed that the National Drug Law Enforcement...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
NDLEA intercepts colorado, cannabis juice consignments at Lagos airport, seaport

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.