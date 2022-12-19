Bandits kill over 28 residents in Southern Kaduna communities

BANDITS reportedly killed over 28 residents in Southern Kaduna communities on Sunday night.

It was gathered that bandits launched attacks on Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro town, in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, while confirming the development, said the military and other security agencies reported that the bandits also razed houses during the attack.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the report of the incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed while offering condolences to their families.

“The Governor condemned the attacks as inhuman, considering the efforts of government, security forces, the traditional institution and other critical stakeholders within the last week.

“The Governor has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to urgently provide relief materials to the communities,” Aruwan said.

He said security intervention is being coordinated by the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven at the location and promised that the state government would make public further details on the incident.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter said it was mourning the death of over 28 innocent, defenceless people of the Mallagum community in the Kagoro area who were brutally slaughtered on Sunday night.

“This massacre has further proven that the killers of the Southern Kaduna people have not yet been neutralized as claimed.

“The Federal Government and the security agencies must not let the killers escape. Those who committed this evil must be fished out, arrested, and brought to face justice.

“These renewed killings may be a strategy to scare the people from exercising their rights and to further increase fear and impoverish them. We are calling on the government and security agencies to rise to the duty of protecting lives and property,” a statement issued by the Kaduna State CAN said.

Attempts to get the reaction of the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, were unsuccessful as he did not answer calls while messages sent to his phone were not replied.

Earlier in April, bandits also killed 25 persons in Southern Kaduna,

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) described the killing as horrendous.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna, SOKAPU National President Jonathan Asake said heavily armed suspected Fulani militia attacked some communities in Kamaru ward, Chawai Chiefdom of Kauru Local Government Area, killing no fewer than 25 persons, including a 102-year-old man.