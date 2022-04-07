26.1 C
Southern Kaduna: A harvest of death [VIDEO]

Little has been done by both the Kaduna State and federal government to halt the killing, maiming and plundering of communities in Southern Kaduna, North-west Nigeria.

The Southern Kaduna crisis is a violent indigenous clash between ethnic groups in the state.

An earlier investigation by The ICIR revealed that security operatives and the state government ignored warnings of impending attacks on innocent residents.

In the quest to unravel the unending violence and clashes in Southern Kaduna and its environs, The ICIR went on a fact-finding mission to determine why there is no end in sight to these attacks and reprisal attacks in town and villages of Southern Kaduna Areas.

