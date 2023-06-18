25.1 C
Bandits kill traditional leader, four sons in Kaduna

Marcus FATUNMOLE
Burial of the attack victims in Dorayi village, Zaria LGA, Kaduna State, on Sunday, June 18 Photo credit: Daily Trust

SUSPECTED bandits have killed a community leader and his four sons in Dorayi community, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The late leader, Mohammed Shuaibu and his people in the community were allegedly attacked around 10pm on Saturday, June 17 night, in continuation of the gale of attacks by terrorists and other criminals terrorising the state.

Shuaibu’s only surviving child, Abdurrahman, who escaped being mauled, said the assailants killed two other people attempting to flee the village, according to Daily Trust.

The late leader held the title of Ardo of Birni and Kewaye of Zazzau Emirate.

    “Ardo was brought out of his bedroom and shot twice in his head, and he died instantly. The bandits went from room to room in the compound and killed my four children, who were married with children.

    “The victims are Adamu Shuaibu, Musa Shuaibu, Abubakar Shuaibu and Ibrahim Haruna. After attacking the compound, they also went away with over 100 of our cows,” Shuaibu’s wife, Halima, told reporters after her husband and others were buried on Sunday, June 18.

    The spokesperson for the police in the state, Mohammed Jalige, a deputy superintendent of police, could not be reached for comment on the phone at the time this report was being filed on Sunday evening. 

    The ICIR had published dozens of reports on insecurity in Kaduna State in the past three years. The reports included this and this.

    Marcus FATUNMOLE

