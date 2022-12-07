34.1 C
Abuja

Kaduna govt confirms airstrikes on bandits hideouts

Faith Abeka
Nigerian military personnel gearing up for a counter-terrorism operation. File Copy for Illustration purpose
THE Kaduna State government has confirmed an airstrike on a terrorists’ hideout by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Military airstrikes, on Tuesday, December 6, struck hideouts of terrorists in Kaduna State, killing seven terror kingpins.

A military update on the war against terrorism stated that the air interdiction undertaken by the air component of Operation Whirl Punch, struck hideouts in Alhaji Ganai Location, Buhari New Location and Dogon Maikaji in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the airstrikes in a statement on Wednesday, December 7.

He said that Nigerian Air Force has continued with assaults on identified bandit camps and enclaves around Riyawa, Igabi LGA, of the State.

“Close air support was provided to ground troops conducting operations in Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa and Farina Ruwa areas of Birnin Gwari LGA,” he said.

He further disclosed that armed reconnaissance was carried out along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Manini, Kuriga, Gagafada, Kushaka, Polewire and Kamfanin Doka areas.

According to him, no suspicious activity was noticed at the locations covered.

Faith Abeka

