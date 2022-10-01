22.1 C
Abuja

Police arrest three bandits in Zamfara, reassures citizens of protection

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Map Of Zamfara State
THE Zamfara State police command has arrested three bandits, while assuring citizens of the protection of lives and property.

The command said the doggedness of the state Commissioner of Police Kolo Yusuf was yielding positive results in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s public relations offficer (PPRO) Mohammed Shehu.

Shehu named the suspects as Surajo Yahaya, 35; Bello Abubakar, 70; and Juli Musa, 54, all male.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the suspects included a Golf vehicle with registration number Lagos EJ 556 LSD, 47 25-litre empty cans and N92,000 cash.

“On 25th September 2022 at about 0016hrs, Police Tactical Operatives while on midnight patrol within Gusau Metropolis acted on intelligence information and trailed the above-mentioned vehicle and arrested the driver one Surajo Yahaya inside a filling station located along Garejin Mailena – Wanke Road Gusau.

“According to the intelligence report, the vehicle was loaded with empty jerry cans and were received by the security guard of the filling station named Bello Abubakar, which were meant for taking fuel and conveying same to bandits at Dankurmi forest for their deadly operations,” Shehu said.

He added that a subsequent search was conducted at the filling station and led to the recovery of 47 empty jerry cans of 25 litres each and 70 loaves of bread, and Ninety-two thousand Naira cash.

Two of the suspects with empty cans meant for buying fuel for bandits

The statement read, “On 24th September 2022, Police Tactical Operatives acted on intelligence information that led to the arrest of a notorious bandit who has been terrorising innocent members of the Public in Zurmi, B/Magaji and K/Namoda LGAs, respectively.”

Arrested banditry suspect in Zamfara

The Command said intelligence further revealed that the suspect had been into cattle rustling, receiving and selling of rustled animals in different parts of the state.

He added that investigation was in progress to arrest other collaborators in the crime.

Bankole Abe
