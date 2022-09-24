23.1 C
Abuja

Terrorists attack Zamfara mosque, kill worshippers

News
Mustapha Usman
Rural Bandits
File photo. Rural armed bandits used as illustration.
NO fewer than 11 worshippers have been reportedly killed in a recent attack by terrorists in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The ICIR gathered that the attack happened while Juma’at prayer was ongoing in a community mosque in the Ruwan Jema community of Bukkuyum.

A source, Salisu Ibrahim, who spoke with Channels Television, said the terrorists invaded the community at about 1:55pm and attacked the mosque where residents had gathered for prayer.

According to Ibrahim, the terrorists killed scores of residents, while several others were injured.

He added that the terrorists also ransacked the community and were believed to have killed a yet-to-be-ascertained number of other residents.

“The total number of people killed is not yet certain, except the 11 people killed inside the mosque,” he said.

Another resident of Bukkuyum, Abdullahi Mohammed, told Channel Television that the attack was suspected to be a reprisal by the terrorists.

Muhammed explained that the community’s local vigilante, popularly called Yan Sakai, had reportedly killed two of the terrorists.

Also, a traditional leader who spoke with Premium Times, disclosed that several residents were receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Bukkuyum.

“There are more than 10 victims with gunshot injuries in Bukkuyum General Hospital. This morning, the medical officer asked that four people should be taken to Sokoto for urgent medical attention. I was there when they left. They sustained serious gunshots and we hope they survive it,” the traditional ruler said.

The Zamfara State Police Command spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, stated that details of the victims had not been confirmed as investigation was still ongoing.

“The report about the attack on Ruwan Jema Village in Bukkuyum LGA is very sketchy at the moment due to the poor road and communication networks caused by the remote nature of the area.

“However, the Police Tactical team, led by the Divisional Police Officer, and Bukkuyum/vigilante men were immediately mobilised and deployed to the village for an on-the-spot assessment,” Shehu added.

 

Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

