Police arrest bandits, informants, recover arms in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has paraded suspected bandits and their informants following arrests made by Police Tactical Operatives during an intelligence-led operation conducted in some criminal hideouts in the state.

Operatives of the Command recovered four rifles, 250 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition, nine rustled cows and a truck conveying drugs and foodstuff meant for bandits operating in the Dangulbi- Magami general area.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer Mohammed Shehu in Gusau on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

According to the statement obtained by The ICIR, the Zamfara State Police Command arrested eight bandits informants.

Two suspects, Hauwa’u Usman, F, 43, and Aliyu Mamuda, M, 43, were arrested following their relationship with armed bandits who operate in Munhaye forest of Tsafe LGA.

Two suspects, Mubarak Yusuf, M, 27, and Ibrahim Rabi’u, M, 35, were arrested in connection with criminal conspiracy and intimidation to wit kidnapping.

Two suspects, Musa Umar, M, 54 and Idris Yaro, M, 40, were arrested for being in possession of nine rustled cows.

One suspect, Abdullahi Sani, M, 28, was arrested with 250 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition.

A gun runner, Salisu Adamu, M, 35, was arrested for allegedly aiding banditry around Magami-Dangulbi general area of Maru LGA.

He was arrested with a truck on transit from Kano to Dangulbi area.

The truck was reportedly loaded with food stuff and hard drugs such as penta injection, trimadol tabs, chloroquine injection, exzol tabs, and cartons of beer.

The Command also recovered one AK-49 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, one LAR rifle, one cutlass and bunch of charms while repelling bandit attacks on some communities in Tsafe, Bukkuyum and Shinkafi LGAs.

Another suspect, Aliyu Buzua, was said to be at large.

The State Commissioner of Police Kolo Yusuf however reiterated the commitment of the Command in continuous onslaught against activities of criminal elements in the State.

Yusuf assured that officers of the Command would keep doing their best to end the lingering insecurity bedevilling the state for over a decade.

This he said would be in line with the mission and vision of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.