Ansaru terrorists run parallel govt in Kaduna LGA, impose levies on villagers – Councilor

THE Ansaru terrorist group is running a parallel government in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, a councillor in the area revealed on Wednesday, December 14.

Speaking on Channels Television, the councillor, Zubair Abdurra’uf, representing the Birnin Gwari Emirate, said the terrorist group has been extorting and terrorizing farmers and other villagers in the area.

Abdurra’uf expressed concerns that the terrorist group has taken charge of the area.

“We have a government within the government. The locals have no option but to take some of their issues to these terrorists for adjudication because of the absence of some of the institutions of government that will normally take care of these issues,” Abdurra’uf said.

“There are some areas within Birnin Gwari, particularly the eastern part, whereby the Ansaru administer the territory because they give directives to the citizens who are there and they decide what is to be done,” he added.

The councillor noted that residents of the area have become hopeless due to the activities of the terror group.

According to him, the terrorists have put a stop to formal education in the area.

“Most of the schools in the area are deserted because they (Ansaru) issued a decree that nobody should go to any school or have any form of formal education,” he said.

“The ideological conviction of Ansaru is not different from Boko Haram because the Ansaru are a splinter group of Boko Haram and whatever you see Ansaru do is in consonance with whatever Boko Haram are doing but only that the modus operandi of the two groups differ.”

Abdurra’uf explained that the residents pay the levies imposed on them by Ansaru with their farm produce or money.

Residents, particularly farmers, rely on Ansaru for protection against hoodlums, according to the councillor.

“They (residents) have their cattle confiscated; they have to pay all sorts of levies to the terrorists. They pay for the harvest. For every ten bags, they give two bags to all these bandits while they take eight away. Whether you pay money or not before the farming season, they would go to your farm and whatever they find there, they would (use to) feed their cattle.

“You see them pushing their cattle into these farms then (they will) block the farmers from access to their produce while the cattle eat everything.

“So, when the Ansaru offers help to these people, they take it because they don’t have the means to protect themselves. They have seen Ansaru as messiah that will eliminate these people (hoodlums) who capitalise on their inadequacy and lack of protection which is the primary responsibility of the government.”